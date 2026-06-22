Resurfacing project to start next week on Missouri Route 32 in three counties

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A resurfacing project on Missouri Route 32 spanning more than 46 miles is set to get underway next week.

Starting Monday, June 29, 2026, construction crews working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, plan to resurface Missouri Route 32 between U.S. Route 63, near Licking in Texas County and Route KK in Iron County. Work is expected daily, Monday through Friday, beginning in Texas County and working east through early September. Work within the city limits of Licking and Salem will occur at night. One lane is expected to remain open with flaggers directing motorists through the work zones.

No work is scheduled to take place between noon on Thursday, July 2, and 6 a.m. on Monday, July 6, to minimize impacts to holiday travel.

Motorists should exercise caution, eliminate distractions, and slow down through the single-lane work zones.

All work is weather permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

For more information about MoDOT projects, traffic updates, or other transportation-related matters, please visit our Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/ or call our 24-hour Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636). While at modot.org, sign up for work zone updates sent directly to your inbox. Information is also available 24/7 by connecting with us on social media:

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