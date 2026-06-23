As Attention By Regulators Increases, Lawyer Warns Not To Start an Unauthorized Peptides Company in Canada

Substance Law's Harrison Jordan warns that starting a peptide company without proper Health Canada approvals can be extremely risky legally.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canada's law firm for regulated substances warns prospective business owners about the stringent regulatory requirements and potential legal risks associated with manufacturing, distributing, and selling peptide products within the Canadian market without legal authorization.This comes as public and commercial interest regarding peptides across North America grows. As the market for these products expands, Health Canada has issued clear warnings that the sale of unauthorized peptide products is strictly prohibited and can pose substantial risks to public safety.Substance Law aims to clarify the complex legal framework governing health products, providing entrepreneurs with the information needed to navigate the regulatory landscape and understand the serious legal consequences of operating without proper federal approvals.Over the past several years, peptides have seen a massive influx of interest from both consumers and commercial entities in Canada and the United States. This surge is driven by a growing sector of the wellness and scientific communities exploring various applications of these compounds. Consequently, numerous individuals and organizations have sought to enter the market by establishing companies dedicated to peptide distribution. However, the rapid expansion of this sector has outpaced the general understanding of federal regulations governing the sale of such substances, leading to a proliferation of businesses operating outside established legal boundaries.In response to the growing availability of these products, Health Canada has maintained a strict regulatory stance. Under the Food and Drugs Act, any product manufactured, sold, or represented for use in the diagnosis, treatment, mitigation, or prevention of a disease, disorder, or abnormal physical state is classified as a drug or natural health product. Peptides generally fall under these classifications and require rigorous pre-market review and authorization before they can be legally sold to Canadian consumers. Health Canada has explicitly warned that unauthorized peptide products have not been evaluated for safety, efficacy, or quality, and their distribution constitutes a serious violation of federal law. Underscoring the seriousness with which these substances are taken by Health Canada, they would be deemed prescription drugs if approved.The legal risks associated with bypassing these federal requirements are substantial. Regulatory enforcement actions by Health Canada can include product seizures, mandatory recalls, public advisories, and referral to federal criminal prosecution. Subject to particular exceptions, Health Canada inspectors possess broad statutory authority to enter premises, examine records, and seize materials suspected of violating the Act. In more severe cases involving significant risks to public health or deliberate evasion of the law, enforcement can escalate to criminal prosecution, resulting in substantial financial penalties and potential imprisonment for companies and their personnel.To assist prospective entrants, Substance Law is providing detailed legal education through consultations regarding the specific pathways required for lawful operation. This includes comprehensive guidance on the need to obtain a Drug Establishment Licence , which authorizes a facility to manufacture, package, label, or import health products. Furthermore, the initiative covers the requirements for product-specific approvals, such as Drug Identification Numbers (DIN) . By outlining these mandatory steps, the firm seeks to transition the industry toward a model of strict regulatory adherence.Many unauthorized businesses attempt to circumvent regulations by labelling peptide products as "not for human consumption" or "for research purposes only," while simultaneously marketing them to consumers for physical applications. Substance Law emphasizes that Health Canada evaluates products based on their overall representation, including marketing materials and intended use, rather than relying solely on package disclaimers. This legal reality renders the "research only" defence ineffective when products are clearly distributed to the general public."The rising interest in peptides has created a highly complex environment where entrepreneurial enthusiasm frequently collides with strict federal health regulations," said Harrison Jordan, Founder and Managing Lawyer of Substance Law."Our goal is to provide a clear, factual understanding of the legal requirements under the Food and Drugs Act, ensuring that anyone looking to enter this sector recognizes that Health Canada approvals are not optional, but rather a fundamental legal prerequisite for operating a business in this space." Establishing a legally compliant peptide business in Canada requires significant time, capital, and scientific substantiation. The regulatory approval process involves submitting comprehensive clinical data, detailed manufacturing protocols, and rigorous quality assurance testing to demonstrate that the product meets Health Canada's safety and efficacy standards. Furthermore, facilities must adhere strictly to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), which dictate the standards for sanitation, personnel training, and record-keeping. Through consultations, Substance Law and its peptides lawyer outline the timeline and structural requirements for these submissions for interested parties, providing a realistic overview of the barriers to entry. This information is intended to help prospective business owners conduct accurate risk assessments and feasibility studies before committing resources to a new, lawful venture.As the regulatory environment continues to evolve, federal oversight of the health product sector is expected to become increasingly stringent. Health Canada regularly updates its enforcement strategies to address emerging market trends, particularly those involving unauthorized substances distributed through online platforms. Substance Law plans to continuously update the educational resources on its website to reflect these regulatory shifts and to offer ongoing legal analysis of new policies, enforcement actions, and compliance guidelines. The firm seeks to foster legal awareness within the field of health product regulation.About Substance LawFounded in 2018 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Substance Law is a law firm that provides regulatory and corporate counsel to businesses operating within highly regulated industries across Canada. The firm focuses on assisting small businesses and entrepreneurs in navigating complex federal and provincial frameworks, particularly those related to health products, controlled substances, and emerging commercial sectors. The legal team routinely advises on matters related to the Food and Drugs Act, the Cannabis Act, and other legislative frameworks that govern the commercialization of restricted goods. Substance Law offers services in licensing, compliance strategy, risk management, and corporate structuring, aiming to facilitate lawful market entry and sustained regulatory compliance for its national and international client base.

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