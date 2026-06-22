Carryout of Injured Hiker from Snapper Trail

CONTACT:

Lieutenant James Kneeland

603-744-5470

June 22, 2026

Benton, NH – On Saturday June 20, 2026, just after 12:30 p.m., the Rescue Coordination Center in Montgomery, Texas, received an SOS alert from a Garmin inReach device. No other information was available at that time other than the device had been activated on the Snapper Trail on Mount Moosilauke.

Two NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to the Ravine Lodge to determine if there was the need for a rescue. At 1:15 p.m., the Conservation Officers met up with the owner of the inReach device who advised that his 65-year-old brother had suffered a lower-leg injury as they descended the Snapper Trail, and he could not continue without assistance. The injured hiker was located approximately 1 mile up the trail. Volunteers from the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team and additional Conservation Officers responded to the area with a rescue litter.

By 2:30 p.m., the rescue party had started up the trail with a litter. After arriving at the injured hiker, his injury was stabilized and he was secured into a litter for the carryout. At 3:45 p.m., the rescue team arrived back at the Ravine Lodge. The injured hiker was identified as Kevin McNulty of Scarborough, Maine. The pair of hikers were very well prepared and were making their initial attempt at New Hampshire’s 48 4,000 footers. McNulty was taken by personal vehicle to Littleton Regional Healthcare for evaluation of his injury.

Hikers are encouraged to be prepared for their trek to include packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.hikeSafe.com.