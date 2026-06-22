Angelino's Coffee Ads by Yana Grishchuk Wins Bronze in A' Advertising Design Award

Angelino's Coffee Ads

Animated Advertising Series by Yana Grishchuk Recognized for Engaging, Brand-Centered Digital Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Angelino's Coffee Ads by designer Yana Grishchuk as a Bronze winner in the Advertising , Marketing and Communication Design category. The A' Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design Award is a highly respected and well-recognized international competition that celebrates excellence within the advertising and communication design field. This recognition acknowledges the thoughtful development and professional execution behind Angelino's Coffee Ads, a series of animated social media advertisements. The selection reflects the merit of the work as evaluated against rigorous, pre-established criteria by an expert jury panel. The achievement positions the project among notable contributions to contemporary advertising design.The recognition of Angelino's Coffee Ads holds relevance for the broader advertising industry, where short-form digital content increasingly shapes how brands connect with audiences. The project addresses a current need within performance marketing: capturing attention quickly while preserving a warm and approachable brand identity. By balancing clarity, movement, and personality, the work demonstrates how disciplined design can support both commercial effectiveness and audience engagement. This approach aligns with evolving industry practices around scalable, platform-adaptable creative assets. For brands and practitioners alike, the design offers a practical model for communicating product character within crowded digital environments.Angelino's Coffee Ads is a series of animated digital advertisements crafted to convey the character of Angelino's coffee through a concise and engaging visual language. The design combines clean composition, playful motion, and clear product emphasis to capture attention within the first seconds of viewing. Developed for fast-paced digital environments, the advertisements balance commercial purpose with a warm and inviting tone. Production involved concept development, performance-oriented creative strategy, layout design, typography, product compositing, and lightweight animation for platform adaptability. The result is a flexible advertising system that remains visually lively and adaptable across multiple products and campaign objectives.This recognition may inform future projects undertaken by Delicate Matter, encouraging continued exploration of short-form motion design and performance-driven creative systems. The Bronze A' Design Award designation provides a benchmark that can guide further development of scalable, brand-focused advertising solutions. For the studio team, the acknowledgment serves as motivation to refine its methodology and pursue thoughtful, measurable design outcomes. The work illustrates how research into audience behavior can shape distinctive and approachable advertising. Such insights may contribute to ongoing innovation within the studio's digital marketing practice.Team MembersAngelino's Coffee Ads was created through a focused collaboration. Yana Grishchuk served as Lead Designer, directing the creative strategy, visual system, and animation, while Brooke Fryer-Minton contributed as Brand Manager, helping align the advertisements with the brand's voice and campaign goals.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design, its designers, and the project details at the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website.About Yana GrishchukYana Grishchuk is a multidisciplinary designer and art director with over 15 years of experience across visual communication, digital design, and production-focused projects. She is the founder of Delicate Matter, an award-recognized creative studio working with international brands in fashion, lifestyle, and culture. Her practice bridges strategic design thinking with technical execution, spanning digital products, marketing systems, and physical design. Alongside her professional work, she contributes to the creative community through education, mentorship, and jury participation, focusing on visual literacy and thoughtful design as tools for cultural and social impact. Yana Grishchuk is based in the United States of America.About Delicate MatterDelicate Matter is an award-winning creative studio where aesthetics and strategy intersect, focusing on digital marketing design for eCommerce brands growing in the United States market. The studio blends creativity and strategy to elevate brand presence, partnering with clients who value meaning, form, and the way their message is communicated. Delicate Matter is led by Yana Grishchuk, an internationally recognized designer, art director, and visual strategist with over 10 years of experience across branding and digital marketing campaigns. Known for her refined aesthetic sense and thoughtful creative leadership, she approaches every project with deep attention, not only to design quality, but to the real growth and performance of the businesses she collaborates with. She listens carefully, thinks deeply, and creates with the intention to elevate and empower the brands she believes in.About the Bronze A' Design Award RecognitionThe Bronze A' Design Award is granted to highly regarded designs that demonstrate creativity and practicality. Within the Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design category, entries are evaluated against criteria including innovative concept, effective message delivery, visual impact, target audience understanding, brand consistency, strategic approach, and creative execution. Additional considerations include cultural relevance, sustainable practices, technological integration, social impact, return on investment, originality, user experience, cross-platform compatibility, and ethical advertising standards. The designation acknowledges work that combines strong technical characteristics with tasteful creative skill and professional execution. Designs receiving this recognition are noted for their attention to detail and their potential to influence industry standards positively.About A' Design AwardThe A' Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design Award is an esteemed competition that welcomes creative designers, design agencies, companies, brands, and influential entities operating within the advertising and communications industries. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, advertising industry experts, journalists, academics, and designers, based on pre-established criteria. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international, juried competition open to entries from all countries and across all industries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to help create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://worldadvertisingawards.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.