The Growth Forum Returns to Vilnius, Bringing Together Meta, Google, and the Leaders Shaping the Future of Business

Attendees participate in a panel discussion during The Growth Forum Vilnius 2026, an invitation-only gathering that brought together leaders from Meta, Google, Vidalytics, and Europe’s leading growth companies.

Meta, Google, and industry leaders gathered in Vilnius to explore AI, ecommerce, and the future of business growth in partnership with Vidalytics.

The Growth Forum brought the right people together in Vilnius, and the quality of the conversation showed why this region deserves more attention.” — Maxim Korseko, Group Director Ecommerce, Central & Eastern Europe, Meta

VILNIUS, VILNIUS COUNTY, LITHUANIA, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Growth Forum returned to Vilnius this June for its largest and most influential edition to date, bringing together senior leaders from Meta and Google alongside founders, operators, and executives responsible for driving growth across some of Europe’s leading ecommerce, technology, and consumer brands.Held inside the Presidential Suite at Hotel Pacai, the invitation-only gathering marked a significant step forward in the evolution of The Growth Forum, which continues to establish itself as one of Europe’s premier private forums for leaders operating at the intersection of technology, artificial intelligence, ecommerce, and business growth.Hosted by Raanan Media and presented in partnership with Vidalytics , the event focused on the future of modern growth.The event took place at Hotel Pacai, a restored Baroque palace with deep historical significance. Napoleon Bonaparte is said to have addressed audiences from the property during his campaign through Vilnius.The event reinforced Central and Eastern Europe’s growing importance as a hub for innovation and digital growth.“Central and Eastern Europe is home to some of the most resourceful ecommerce operators globally, and they rarely get a room built for candid exchange. The Growth Forum brought the right people together in Vilnius, and the quality of the conversation showed why this region deserves more attention.”— Maxim Korseko, Group Director Ecommerce, Central & Eastern Europe, MetaUnlike traditional conferences, The Growth Forum is designed as a closed-door environment where candid conversations, trusted relationships, and practical knowledge exchange take precedence over presentations and promotion.The agenda explored a range of topics shaping the future of modern business, including artificial intelligence, creative strategy, customer acquisition, retention, ecommerce, conversion optimization, and the evolving role of technology in driving sustainable growth.Featured speakers included leaders from Meta, Google, Vidalytics, RedTrack, Kandy, Healthletic, Defined Chase, and other organizations operating across technology, ecommerce, and digital growth.A key component of this year’s forum was its strategic partnership with Vidalytics, whose leadership team played an active role throughout the event. Widely recognized as one of the leading video marketing and analytics platforms for conversion optimization serving performance marketers in every industry, Vidalytics has built a reputation for helping brands better understand viewer behavior, improve engagement, and increase conversion performance through the world’s most advanced video marketing analytics and a conversion-focused player.The partnership reflected a shared commitment to advancing conversations around customer acquisition, conversion optimization, video intelligence, artificial intelligence, and the systems driving modern business growth.Beyond the formal agenda, founders, platform leaders, marketers, investors, and operators engaged in discussions on leadership, artificial intelligence, customer behavior, and the future of digital commerce.As The Growth Forum continues to expand across Europe, its purpose remains unchanged: creating an environment where exceptional people can exchange ideas openly and build relationships that extend far beyond a single event.More than a conference, The Growth Forum is emerging as a trusted platform for the people shaping the future of growth.About The Growth ForumThe Growth Forum is a private, invitation-only platform that brings together founders, operators, investors, platform leaders, and growth professionals for discussions on technology, AI, ecommerce, and business growth.About VidalyticsVidalytics is a video player and marketing platform built for performance marketers who are using video to turn clicks into customers and leads. Vidalytics has a robust suite of AI enabled video marketing analytics including the world’s first video conversion tracking, as well as split testing, interactive videos, shoppable e-com videos pulling in your Shopify store to your videos, and a conversion focused video player all designed to deliver measurable ROI and proven through head-to-head split testing with eight, nine, and even ten-figure brands.About Raanan MediaRaanan Media is a growth strategy and advisory firm helping digital-first brands and technology companies build scalable systems across partnerships, acquisition, operations, and business development.

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