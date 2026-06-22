Multiple North Country ATV Crashes Result in Serious Injuries

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Benjamin Harmon

603-788-4850

603-271-3361

June 22, 2026

Milan, NH — On Saturday, June 20, 2026, at approximately 1:04 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers received a report of a single ATV rollover in the area of Henry Drive in Milan. An emergency response was initiated by the Milan Fire Department, Milan EMS, Berlin Police Department, and Conservation Officers.

Based on an on-scene investigation, it was determined that a 12-year-old male operator was navigating a turn on private property when the ATV overturned, pinning him underneath for a period of time. The juvenile’s father rushed to his aid but was unable to upright the machine. The ATV was subsequently lifted off the operator by first responders upon their arrival.

The operator was transported by Milan EMS to Androscoggin Valley Hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Rider inexperience was determined to be the primary contributing factor in the crash.

Berlin, NH – On Saturday, June 20, 2026, at approximately 2:04 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers received a report of a second ATV accident on the Yamaha Connector Trail in Berlin. Conservation Officers who were nearby investigating the earlier crash responded to the scene, along with members of the Berlin Police Department and Berlin Fire Department.

Upon arrival, it was determined that a 15-year-old male operator was navigating a corner when he experienced a catastrophic mechanical failure that caused the rear wheel of his ATV to detach. The operator subsequently lost control, struck a tree, and was ejected from the machine.

Members of the rider’s group quickly rushed to his aid, and an emergency response was initiated. The operator was removed from the trail using a Berlin Fire Department UTV and was subsequently transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Both operators were wearing approved helmets and eye protection, which helped reduce the risk of further injury. Conservation Officers would like to remind ATV operators to always wear proper protective gear, ride within their abilities, and ensure their machines are in good working order before beginning a trip.