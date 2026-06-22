Japanese Taste by Shunsuke Ohe Wins Bronze in A' Interior Design Awards

Japanese Taste

Shunsuke Ohe Receives Bronze A' Design Award for Japanese Taste, a Retail Outlet Located in Kyoto Station

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Japanese Taste, a retail outlet designed by Shunsuke Ohe , as a Bronze winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. The A' Design Award is one of the highly respected and well-recognized accolades in the field of interior design, evaluating entries through a rigorous and impartial process. This recognition acknowledges Japanese Taste as an accomplished example of thoughtful retail interior design. Located within Kyoto Station, the project transforms a busy transit point into a setting for cultural encounter. The honor reflects careful planning, restrained material use, and a curatorial approach to presenting Japanese craftsmanship.The Bronze A' Design Award for Japanese Taste holds relevance for the wider interior design community and for retail operators seeking to convey cultural value through space. As consumers increasingly value provenance, narrative, and authenticity, Japanese Taste demonstrates how interior design can quietly elevate products that embody local climate, materials, techniques, and maker philosophy. The project aligns with current trends toward experiential retail and minimalist spatial composition. It offers a practical model for balancing high public footfall with moments of pause and reflection. Stakeholders gain a clear reference for unifying diverse product ranges within a coherent spatial framework.At the center of the space, a large table serves as both display and stage, connecting visitors with products and their stories. Soft, fabric-like lighting above and vertical lattice elements introduce warmth, depth, and quiet symbolism. A restrained palette of wood, stone, black, and red brings unity to a wide range of crafts, food, sake, cosmetics, and daily goods. Layered sightlines and calm fixture planning invite visitors to explore at their own pace. Materials include wallpaper ceilings, walls of wood, stone, wallpaper, and wooden lattice, and flooring finished in PVC tile.This recognition may encourage further exploration of how interior design communicates cultural sensibility to international audiences. For Shunsuke Ohe, the Bronze A' Design Award affirms an approach rooted in Japanese minimalism and respect for makers. The honor offers motivation to continue developing spaces that treat retail as a place of meaning rather than mere transaction. Such work may inform future projects that seek to connect heritage with contemporary spatial expression.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website.About Shunsuke Ohe (Designer)Shunsuke Ohe is the CEO and founder of LUSTYdesign Inc. and is based in Japan. From a young age, he developed an interest in architecture and interior design, formally commencing his studies in both fields at the age of fifteen. He undertakes architectural design, interior design, and interior coordination for hotels, residences, retail spaces, offices, and showrooms. His work is guided by the theme of inspiring the human heart.About LUSTYdesign Inc.Established in 2012 in Japan, LUSTYdesign Inc. works seamlessly across architectural design, interior design, and interior coordination. The studio has completed projects including private homes, hotels, nurseries, restaurants, fitness gyms, offices, showrooms, and sweets shops. Its practice is organized around the theme of life with design. This breadth of work reflects a consistent commitment to integrating design into everyday experiences.About the Bronze A' Design Award RecognitionThe Bronze A' Design Award is granted to highly regarded designs that demonstrate considerable creativity and practicality. Within the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category, entries are evaluated against criteria including innovative use of space, material selection excellence, functional layout design, color scheme mastery, lighting design proficiency, sustainable design practice, cultural relevance, and aesthetic appeal. Further considerations include ergonomic consideration, design consistency, attention to detail, budget management, client satisfaction, accessibility standards compliance, and the incorporation of technology. Recognized works combine sound technical characteristics with thoughtful creative skill and a clear attention to detail. This designation reflects professional execution and the potential to contribute positively to industry standards.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly respected competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. It welcomes a diverse range of participants, including individual designers, interior design agencies, companies, furniture manufacturers, and established brands, offering an opportunity to gain international recognition for good design. Entries are assessed through a blind peer-review process and voted upon according to pre-established criteria by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international, juried competition open to entries from all countries and across all industries. Its ultimate aim is to recognize and promote superior projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to help create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore the jury, view past laureates, and submit their projects at the following url: https://interior-design-awards.com

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