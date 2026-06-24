2.4 million AI agents operating at major firms with no human oversight whatsoever - Gravitee research finds

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- - One third of AI agents deployed today - more than 2 million - are fully autonomous , with no ‘human in the loop’.- Just 7% of organizations have a named person accountable for the behaviour of AI agents.- The data is released ahead of the launch of a new documentary calling on firms to “take back control” of their AI agentsOne third of the AI agents deployed by major firms operate with no human in the loop: fully autonomous AI agents capable of making decisions and taking action without approvals.By the latest count, 2,445,553 AI agents are fully autonomous - out of the 7,239,650 deployed in US and UK businesses.The number of AI agents appears to be doubling every six months, and there are now more AI agents working in the US economy than there are teachers, doctors and lawyers - combined.The findings come from new research commissioned by Agentic AI experts Gravitee, which polled 750 CTOs and VPs of Engineering across the US and UK.The data is launched ahead of the premier of Gravitee’s documentary, ‘AI Agents: How Do We Take Back Control?’.The survey found that just 7% of organisations have named a single accountable individual for their AI agents. Among those that do, there is no consensus on who it should be: some point to the CIO, others the CDO, others the CPO.Eight in ten organisations say they feel pressure to deploy AI agents even when security is not fully in place. For more than a third, that pressure is coming from the boardroom. Nearly a third of technology leaders say they are personally uncomfortable with the pace their organisation is moving.As unemployment rises in the UK and employment rates stagnant in the US - nearly a third (31%) of firms are deploying AI agents specifically with the goal of reducing headcount.Rory Blundell, CEO of Gravitee, said: "There are now millions of AI agents loose at major firms: a number that’s increasing every second. But what worries me is that a huge number of these are acting right now, without any oversight and with no accountability. There is nothing standing between them and causing untold chaos - leaking data, spending money, deleting files. C-suite executives need to get a grip on the agents that are being deployed in their business.”The data is released as Gravitee launches a documentary on the risk that AI Agents pose to consumers, businesses and economies. ‘AI Agents: How Do We Take Back Control?’ is hosted by Alex Kantrowitz, founder of Big Technology and one of the world's leading AI journalists. The documentary speaks to experts including:- Theresa Payton, Former White House Chief Information Officer- Ramesh Raskar, MIT Associate Professor- Sharon Gai, Former Executive, Alibaba- Ambica Rajagopal, Group Chief Data and AI Officer, Michelin- Rory Blundell, CEO of GraviteeFor more information, visit Gravitee AI Agent Documentary ENDSAbout GraviteeGravitee, with a valuation of over $300 million, is the platform of record for the agentic enterprise. Trusted by the world's leading organisations, Gravitee helps engineering and platform teams secure, govern and expose every layer of their digital infrastructure — from AI agents and MCP servers to REST APIs and event streams. Named a Leader in the 2025 GartnerMagic Quadrant™ for API Management, Gravitee is headquartered in Denver, Colorado with a UK HQ in London.

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