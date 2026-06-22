Fabric Glue Market to Reach $19.9 Billion by 2031, Driven by Infrastructure Development and Rising Automotive Demand

Fabric Glue Market Rising Demand

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading regional market in 2021, contributing more than two-fifths of global revenue.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rapid infrastructure development and growing consumer demand from the automotive industry are fueling the growth of the global fabric glue market . The temporary fabric glue segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021, while the Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the fastest growth through 2031.According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global fabric glue market was valued at $10.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $19.9 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an in-depth assessment of market dynamics, growth drivers, emerging opportunities, competitive landscape, regional analysis, and strategic developments shaping the industry.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A17435 Key Market Drivers:- Rapid infrastructure development across emerging and developed economies.- Rising consumer demand from the automotive industry.- Expanding use of fabric glue in industrial and consumer applications.Growth Opportunities:- Increasing demand for fabric glue in disposable woven and non-woven fabric applications is creating significant opportunities for manufacturers. Growing adoption across hygiene products, medical textiles, and industrial fabrics is expected to further support market expansion during the forecast period.Market Challenge:- Limited consumer awareness regarding the advantages and applications of fabric glue continues to restrain market growth in several developing regions.Segment Insights:-By Type:- The temporary fabric glue segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the global market revenue in 2021 and is expected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. Meanwhile, the permanent fabric glue segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 7.0% through 2031.By End-use Industry:- The industrial segment held nearly one-third of the global market share in 2021 and is projected to remain the dominant end-use category. The automotive segment is expected to record the highest growth rate, expanding at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.By Region:- Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading regional market in 2021, contributing more than two-fifths of global revenue, and is expected to retain its dominance through 2031. The region is also forecast to register the fastest CAGR of 7.3%, supported by rapid industrialization, expanding manufacturing activities, and increasing infrastructure investments. Other regions analyzed in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.Leading Market Participants:-Key companies operating in the global fabric glue market include:- Beacon Adhesives Inc.- Cattie Adhesives- Duncan Enterprises Company- Tear Mender- Frameware LLC- Gutermann GmbH- Arkema- H.B. Fuller Company- Henkel- Nan Pao Resins Chemical Group- Permatex Canada Inc.- Pidilite Industries Ltd.- Odif USA- Prestige Coating Limited- Prym Consumer USA Inc.These companies are focusing on strategic initiatives such as partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, product innovations, capacity expansions, and joint ventures to strengthen their market presence and expand their global footprint. The report provides detailed insights into their business strategies, product portfolios, operating segments, and recent developments, helping stakeholders identify emerging opportunities and competitive trends in the global fabric glue industry.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fabric-glue-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

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