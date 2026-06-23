Cloudhouse helps enterprises detect configuration drift up to 99% faster and reduce outage risk

Guardian

Major Guardian upgrade simplifies onboarding, baselining and reconciliation of configuration changes across complex IT estates

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cloudhouse today unveils a significant upgrade to its Guardian platform, bringing a modern, guided user experience to its proven configuration drift and change compliance engine. The new developments cut the time taken to spot unauthorised changes from weeks to minutes, making it up to 99% faster and simpler for enterprises to detect configuration drift and maintain continuous compliance across their IT estates.Built on standard web technologies and underpinned by Guardian's mature comparison and reconciliation engine, the new experience introduces guided node onboarding, automatic CIS benchmark assignment matched to detected node types, dynamic grouping by default and configurable scan intervals, collectively cutting the time, expertise and manual effort previously needed to reach a CIS-aligned baseline.Guardian is available as a modular platform, allowing organisations to start with compliance monitoring and reporting, then expand into risk assessment, change control and enterprise-wide governance as requirements evolve. Once running, Guardian continuously monitors infrastructure to surface anomalies, reconcile approved and unapproved changes against ServiceNow and Freshservice by Freshworks, automate compliance assessments and produce audit-ready reporting across servers and configurations.The release comes as organisations face growing pressure to reduce downtime, tighten operational resilience and comply with increasingly stringent regulatory frameworks including NIS2, DORA, FCA and SOX requirements. According to recent figures, the average cost of IT downtime now exceeds $14,000 per minute, while 80% of outages are linked to configuration change.Key features of the upgrade include:- Guided onboarding of infrastructure nodes, manually or via ServiceNow or Freshservice CMDB- Automatic CIS benchmark assignment matched to detected node types, with user override- Dynamic node grouping by default, applying best practice with no manual setup- Configurable scan intervals driving continuous posture assessment and drift detection- Change reconciliation through ServiceNow or Freshservice integration, manual or automated- Audit-ready reporting showing what changed, when and by whom- Real-time visibility into configuration anomalies before they escalate into outagesStephen Earl, Head of Product at Cloudhouse, commented: "Configuration drift is one of the biggest hidden causes of operational risk inside modern enterprises. Most organisations only discover issues after an outage, failed audit or security incident has already happened. What we've done with this release is take the proven Guardian engine and wrap it in an experience that gets teams to a CIS-aligned baseline in a fraction of the time. The hardest part of any drift and compliance programme is getting started. We've removed that barrier, so teams can see what's changing across their estate, whether those changes are approved and where risk is building, long before it becomes business disruption."Jeremy Klomp, Principal Architect at Ascensus, a Guardian customer and the largest independent recordkeeping services provider in the United States, added: "One of the biggest differentiators with Cloudhouse is the team behind the product. They listen to customer feedback and turn it into real improvements. That level of collaboration is something you rarely see with larger vendors."The new developments are designed for CIOs, IT directors, CISOs and compliance leaders looking to reduce mean time to resolution (MTTR), strengthen operational resilience and gain clearer oversight of change activity across increasingly complex hybrid environments.Assess your outage risk and book a Guardian demo here ENDSAbout Cloudhouse:Founded in 2010, Cloudhouse helps organisations make change safe, repeatable, and provable across complex application estates – wherever they run. Its three proven solutions – Alchemy, Foundry and Guardian – help enterprises keep critical systems stable while modernising at pace.Alchemy removes risk from forced platform change by enabling business-critical and incompatible applications to run unchanged on modern, supported environments. Foundry industrialises application delivery by automating packaging at scale across Windows and Linux. Guardian provides continuous visibility of configuration state and drift, helping teams evidence control, support audits, and reduce operational risk.Cloudhouse is trusted by organisations including GE Healthcare, National Australia Bank, and HM Government to cut cost and complexity while improving resilience, compliance confidence, and operational stability.

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