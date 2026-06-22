Feng Cha Helps Celebrate Southwest Airlines' 55th Birthday at Dallas Headquarters

Premium Beverage Brand Serves Handcrafted Drinks During Milestone Celebration at Southwest Airlines Headquarters

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Feng Cha was honored to participate in Southwest Airlines' 55th birthday celebration on June 18th at the airline's headquarters in Dallas. Throughout the event, Feng Cha served handcrafted beverages to employees and guests as they recognized the airline's 55-year legacy of connecting people, places, and communities.The opportunity reflects Feng Cha's continued commitment to creating memorable experiences through hospitality and community engagement, whether serving guests in its locations or supporting milestone celebrations for organizations across the country."We were honored to be invited to be part of such a meaningful celebration," said Dessie Brown, Director of Marketing for Feng Cha. "Southwest Airlines has built an incredible legacy over the past 55 years, and it was a privilege to help celebrate the people who have made that journey possible. Moments like these remind us that the best experiences—whether through travel or over a handcrafted drink—are the ones that bring people together."As one of the nation's fastest-growing premium beverage brands, Feng Cha continues to expand its presence through community events, corporate catering, and brand activations that bring people together. Participating in celebrations like Southwest Airlines' 55th anniversary reinforces the company's mission of creating spaces where every cup becomes an opportunity to connect.About Feng ChaFounded in 2017 in Richardson, Texas, Feng Cha is a premium bubble tea and specialty beverage franchise brand known for its high-quality ingredients, innovative menu offerings, elevated store environments, and hospitality-driven guest experience. The brand operates more than 80 locations across the United States and continues to expand nationally.For more information about Feng Cha, visit https://fengchausa.com/ Photos by The Andersons Photography

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.