Calcium Citrate Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2031, Fueled by Growing Demand in Food Additives and Pharmaceuticals

Calcium Citrate Market Rising Demand

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of global revenue.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Increasing adoption of calcium citrate as a food additive, coupled with rising health awareness and expanding pharmaceutical applications, is driving the growth of the global calcium citrate market . Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the fastest-growing and largest regional market through 2031.According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global calcium citrate market was valued at $0.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $1.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2022 to 2031.The report provides an in-depth assessment of market dynamics, emerging trends, investment opportunities, competitive landscape, and strategic developments, enabling businesses and investors to make informed decisions.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/calcium-citrate-market-A17433 Key Growth Drivers:- Rising use of calcium citrate as a food additive across the food and beverage industry.- Increasing consumer preference for health and wellness products.- Expanding applications in the pharmaceutical sector, particularly in calcium supplements and nutritional formulations.Market Opportunities:- Growing awareness of preventive healthcare and the increasing trend toward healthier lifestyles are expected to create new growth opportunities for calcium citrate manufacturers over the coming years.Segment Analysis:-By Form:- The powder segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the global market revenue in 2021 and is expected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. It is also projected to register the fastest CAGR of 3.8% through 2031, driven by its ease of formulation and widespread use in dietary supplements and food products.By End-use Industry:- The pharmaceuticals segment held over two-fifths of the market share in 2021 and is anticipated to remain the dominant application segment through 2031. The segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 3.9%, supported by increasing demand for calcium-based nutritional supplements and therapeutic formulations.Regional Outlook:- Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of global revenue. The region is projected to retain its leadership while registering the fastest CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period, driven by expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing, rising health awareness, and increasing food processing activities. Other regions analyzed include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.Leading Market Players:-Major companies operating in the global calcium citrate market include:- Aditya Chemicals Ltd.- Alpha Drugs- Balchem Inc.- Bayer AG- Daffodil Pharmachem- Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals- Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd.- Nikunj Chemicals- Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG- Jost Chemical Co.- Adani Pharmachem Private Limited- Krishna Chemicals- Panvo Organics Pvt. Ltd.- SUCROAL- Univar Solutions Inc.These companies are focusing on strategic initiatives such as partnerships, collaborations, business expansions, acquisitions, and joint ventures to strengthen their market presence and broaden their product portfolios.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/calcium-citrate-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

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