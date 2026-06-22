Stratagon Earns HubSpot Higher Education Industry Specialist Badge

Stratagon Inc.

Recognition Reinforces Agency’s Focus on AI-Driven Enrollment Marketing and Connected Student Experiences

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stratagon has been awarded the Higher Education Industry Specialist Badge by HubSpot, recognizing the agency’s expertise in delivering industry-specific CRM, marketing, and enrollment solutions for colleges and universities.In its announcement, HubSpot stated that “Stratagon’s demonstrated ability to deliver industry specific solutions, integrations, and use cases, along with speaking the language of this industry and understanding its unique pain points, will continue to help our top tier customers grow better with HubSpot.”“This recognition reflects the depth of expertise our team has built in higher education and the work we’ve done to help institutions modernize enrollment and engagement strategies,” said Ryan Burkett, Senior Partner at Stratagon. “Universities today need more connected systems, smarter communication workflows, and marketing strategies that support both institutional goals and evolving student expectations.”As institutions continue investing in CRM modernization, automation, and AI-driven engagement strategies, HubSpot has become an increasingly valuable platform for enrollment and marketing teams. When strategically implemented, HubSpot can help universities centralize communication, personalize student engagement, automate recruitment processes, and improve enrollment visibility and reporting.“The higher education landscape requires a very different approach to CRM and marketing strategy than traditional commercial sectors,” said Cyril Jefferson, Industry Practice Director for Higher Education at Stratagon. “Institutions are balancing enrollment performance, student communication, and operational complexity all at once. Our focus is helping universities build systems and experiences that are both scalable and student-centered.”The Higher Education Industry Specialist Badge recognizes Stratagon’s ability to deliver solutions tailored specifically to the needs of higher education institutions.About Stratagon Higher EducationStratagon Higher Education is a specialized practice within Stratagon dedicated to serving colleges and universities through the integration of marketing strategy and technology. Their team of experts designs student-centric campaigns that drive enrollment yield, strengthen retention, and deepen alumni engagement. With extensive experience across HBCUs, private, and public institutions, Stratagon Higher Education brings a nuanced understanding of campus culture and admissions ecosystems. This allows them to craft solutions that build authentic, lasting relationships throughout the student lifecycle.

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