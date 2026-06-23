H2Ocean Unveils Landmark Environmental Mural in Florida Promoting Ocean and Ecosystem Awareness

H2Ocean- First in First Aid From left to right: Nancy Turrell, Ted Astolfi, Liz Ciampi, Commissioner Ed Ciampi, Congressman Brian Mast, Edward Kolos, Tristan Kolos, Geri Kolos, Trey Kolos, Scott Stier, Alicia Stier, Troy McDonald, Daniela Del Toro, and Sheriff Richard Del Toro Edward (Eddie) Kolos, Founder, CEO, and Inventor of H2Ocean, and Congressman Brian Mast at the unveiling of Art for Ecosystems, one of Florida’s largest environmental murals, in Stuart, Florida. Paige Meyer of CBS 12 News (WPEC) interviews Edward (Eddie) Kolos, Founder and CEO of H2Ocean, during the unveiling of Art for Ecosystems, one of Florida’s largest environmental murals. Community members and distinguished guests gather for the unveiling of Art for Ecosystems, a landmark public artwork promoting ocean and ecosystem awareness in Florida.

Project Blue Green and H2Ocean bring art, science, and conservation together through one of Florida’s largest environmental murals.

Thank you, Eddie, for the work you do, for the products you make at H2Ocean, and for using clean ingredients that are good for our environment and ecosystems.” — Congressman Brian Mast

STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- H2Ocean and Project Blue Green proudly unveiled Art for Ecosystems, a monumental environmental mural created by internationally recognized artist JEKS, during a special public ceremony held on June 6, 2026, at H2Ocean headquarters in Stuart, Florida. It is one of the largest mural done by one artist in Florida, which completed in record time was unveiled in recognition of National Ecosystems Day and stands as a powerful symbol of environmental stewardship, conservation awareness, and the interconnected ecosystems that sustain life on Earth.The unveiling brought together community leaders, elected officials, business executives, environmental advocates, artists, and residents who gathered to celebrate a project designed to inspire awareness and appreciation for the nature and ecosystems that support both human and environmental health. Among those attending the event were Nancy Turrell, CEO of MartinArts; Ted Astolfi, CEO of the Economic Council of Martin County; Commissioner Ed Ciampi and Liz Ciampi; Congressman Brian Mast; Richard Del Toro, Sheriff of St. Lucie County; Troy McDonald, Director of the Business Development Board; along with H2Ocean leadership including Edward Kolos, Founder and CEO; Geri Kolos, CFO; Scott Stier, EVP; Tristan Kolos, SCM along with numerous other supporters and community members.Located in Stuart, Florida, the mural transforms the rear frontage of the H2Ocean headquarters into a dramatic visual landmark visible from Florida turnpike. Millions of millions each year would be reminded of the extinction or endangered species which once was the apex predators that made the ecosystems balanced in the ocean and land of their time. This largest painted mural artwork serves as a large scale educational and environmental statement designed to encourage conversations about ecosystem preservation, responsible innovation, and the importance of protecting natural resources for future generations.The theme of Art for Ecosystems centers on the interconnected relationship between oceans, coral reefs, wetlands, rivers, forests, grasslands, wildlife habitats, and the countless species that depend on these environments for survival. Through a powerful combination of artistic expression and environmental messaging, the mural highlights the fact that healthy ecosystems are essential to clean water, biodiversity, economic sustainability, food systems, public health, recreation, and overall quality of life.Speaking during the unveiling ceremony, Congressman Brian Mast emphasized the damaging effects of the government spraying glyphosates in our water and lands that's links to all Quality of life. Eddie Kolos also commented about the harmful effects of chemicals and their human impacts that most people don't have a clue the damages they do. He mentioned that, "If everyone could keep Mother Nature clean the life would be without disease".Florida is home to some of the most diverse and ecologically significant environments in North America. From one of the largest coral reef lines from Jupiter to the Florida Keys and the estuaries of the Treasure Coast to the Everglades, freshwater wetlands, coastal mangroves, rivers, springs, forests, palm trees, and wildlife corridors, these natural systems support millions of residents and visitors while contributing billions of dollars annually to the state's economy. Yet many of these ecosystems face increasing challenges from pollution, habitat degradation, invasive species, climate pressures, building data centers, big sugar farms, over building, spraying glyphosates, and allowing harmful chemicals in products and foods.The Art for Ecosystems initiative seeks to bring greater public attention to these challenges while encouraging positive action and long term environmental stewardship. The project was developed through a collaboration between H2Ocean and Project Blue Green, organizations that share a commitment to promoting environmental responsibility, science based innovation, and public education. For more than twenty five years, H2Ocean has focused on developing sea salt based products inspired by the natural healing properties of the ocean while supporting broader conversations about sustainability, environmental awareness, and responsible product development. Project Blue Green was established to help connect science, education, art, and community engagement in ways that encourage greater appreciation for the ecosystems that sustain life.Speaking during the unveiling ceremony, Edward Kolos, Founder and CEO of H2Ocean and Project Blue Green, emphasized the deeper purpose behind the project. "Healthy ecosystems are the foundation of life. They provide the clean water we drink, the air we breathe, the food we eat, and the natural environments that inspire us every day. Through Art for Ecosystems, we hope to create a lasting reminder that protecting our oceans, forests, wetlands, rivers, coral reefs, and wildlife is not only an environmental responsibility but a commitment to future generations. Art has the power to inspire action, and we hope this mural encourages people to think differently about the natural world around them and the role each of us plays in protecting it."Internationally recognized artist JEKS, known for creating large scale murals throughout the United States and around the world, was selected for the project because of his ability to transform public spaces into compelling visual experiences that connect communities through storytelling and artistic excellence. The completed mural serves as both a work of art and a public educational platform, encouraging residents and visitors alike to reflect on the importance of environmental preservation.As part of the broader initiative, H2Ocean and Project Blue Green continue to advocate for greater recognition of ecosystem awareness through public education, community engagement, and environmental outreach efforts. The organizations are also promoting broader recognition of National Ecosystems Day as an annual opportunity to celebrate and protect the natural environments that support life across the planet. Project Blue Green is an environmental awareness initiative dedicated to promoting ecosystem conservation through education, science, public engagement, and large scale artistic projects that inspire environmental stewardship and community involvement. H2Ocean is a Florida based company headquartered in Stuart, Florida, recognized globally for developing innovative sea salt based products inspired by the natural benefits of the ocean. For more than twenty five years, the company has focused on science supported innovation while promoting environmental responsibility and sustainability.The completion of Art for Ecosystems marks an important milestone not only for Stuart and Martin County but also for Florida's ongoing commitment to environmental awareness and conservation. Standing as a permanent public landmark, the mural will continue to inspire travelers, residents, students, businesses, and future generations to recognize the value of healthy ecosystems and the collective responsibility required to protect them.

Florida's Largest Single Artist Mural by JEKS, Art for Ecosystems

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