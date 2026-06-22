Lisette Parsons, Recognized By Influential Women, Advances Women's Economic Empowerment And Workforce Readiness

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Championing Survivors, Strengthening Communities, and Expanding Access to Career, Financial, and Wellness Support for Women Rebuilding Their LivesLisette (Umpierre) Parsons is a dedicated nonprofit leader and advocate for women’s empowerment, currently serving as the Executive Director of Dress for Success Tampa Bay. In this role, she oversees programs designed to help women achieve economic independence through job readiness training, professional styling, financial literacy education, and mental health awareness initiatives. Her leadership is grounded in a philosophy that prioritizes people over profit, focusing on creating practical, sustainable pathways for women—particularly those emerging from shelters or incarceration—to rebuild confidence, secure employment, and establish long-term stability.Under her direction, Dress for Success Tampa Bay continues to expand its reach and impact across the region, offering women not only the tools to enter the workforce but also the support systems needed to thrive in both their personal and professional lives. Her approach emphasizes holistic empowerment, ensuring participants receive guidance that addresses emotional resilience, professional development, and financial independence as interconnected pillars of success.Before transitioning into the nonprofit sector, Lisette spent more than a decade in Corporate America, including serving as Senior Vice President at a national outsourcing company. In that role, she made history as the first Latina Vice President in the organization’s leadership team. Her corporate experience provided deep expertise in operations management, vendor relations, and strategic business development—skills she now leverages to strengthen nonprofit operations and scale community impact initiatives.Her personal journey is central to her mission. As a domestic violence survivor and mother of three sons, Lisette draws on lived experience to inform her advocacy work. Thirty years ago, she and her children relocated for their safety, a defining moment that continues to fuel her commitment to helping women understand that their past does not determine their future. Her introduction to Dress for Success through volunteer service became a turning point, ultimately inspiring her to leave Corporate America and dedicate her career to mission-driven work focused on transformation and opportunity.Lisette attributes her success to resilience, determination, and her lived experience overcoming adversity. She has often emphasized that difficult decisions—such as prioritizing safety and long-term well-being for her family—shaped both her leadership philosophy and her personal strength. Today, she views those experiences as foundational to her ability to guide others through challenges with empathy and clarity.The best career advice Lisette has received centers on perseverance: the belief that determination and resilience can carry a person through any obstacle. This mindset was reinforced through her own journey as a single parent, navigating uncertainty while building a secure future for her children. Watching them grow into successful adults with families of their own remains one of her greatest sources of pride. She hopes to pass forward a legacy that demonstrates to future generations that persistence and self-belief can overcome even the most difficult circumstances.Lisette encourages women entering the nonprofit and workforce development space to prioritize self-care and personal well-being. She believes that individuals cannot effectively support others if they are depleted themselves. In her own life, she intentionally creates space for restoration through quiet reflection, time in nature, reading, and moments of stillness, allowing her to remain grounded and present in her leadership.Within her field, Lisette identifies mental health stigma, financial insecurity, and workforce uncertainty driven by emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence as key challenges. At the same time, she recognizes meaningful opportunities for innovation, including AI-focused job readiness training, expanded financial literacy programs in partnership with financial institutions, and deeper community collaborations that broaden access to critical resources and support systems.At the core of her leadership philosophy are balance, reflection, and self-care. Lisette dedicates much of her time to serving others through outreach programs, speaking engagements, and community initiatives, making intentional efforts to replenish her own energy in order to remain effective and present. Whether at the beach, reading, or simply reflecting in nature, she values these moments as essential to sustaining her ability to uplift others.Through her leadership at Dress for Success Tampa Bay, Lisette Parsons continues to break barriers, expand opportunity, and champion a holistic approach to economic empowerment—helping women not only enter the workforce, but transform their lives with dignity, confidence, and purpose.Learn More about Lisette Parsons:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Lisette-Parsons Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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