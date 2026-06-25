Kavi Global Facilitates UN Dialogue in Bangkok to Advance AI-Driven Economic Sovereignty for the Global South.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐈 𝐦𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐛𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞, 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧 𝐚 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐟𝐮𝐥 𝐨𝐟 𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬.” — 𝐬𝐚𝐢𝐝 𝐍𝐚𝐨𝐦𝐢 𝐊𝐚𝐝𝐮𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐚, 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐚𝐯𝐢 𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐬 𝐊𝐚𝐯𝐢 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥.

BARRINGTON, IL, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kavi Global was invited to facilitate discussions at the United Nations Conference Center in Bangkok, Thailand, this year. The session, hosted by the AI for Developing Countries Forum (AIFOD), convened global leaders to develop actionable strategies for advancing economic sovereignty across the Global South through Artificial Intelligence.The AIFOD summit brought together representatives from more than 150 countries, including government officials, technology leaders, and investors, all focused on enabling nations to build sovereign AI capabilities. The initiative emphasizes a shift from technology consumption to creation, empowering countries to actively shape their digital economies.Naomi Kaduwela, Head of Kavi Labs at Kavi Global, led a key session exploring how AI can accelerate economic development, expand digital inclusion, and drive innovation across emerging markets. During the session, Kavi Global introduced its framework for establishing localized Artificial Intelligence Centers of Excellence (AI CoEs), positioning them as the foundation for building national AI capability.These AI CoEs are designed to create high-value digital jobs, enable countries to transition into producers of AI-driven innovation, and anchor long-term economic growth. The discussion also highlighted five critical challenges facing developing nations: Capital, Compute, Context, Competency, and Connectivity, and demonstrated how AI CoEs directly address these barriers.By combining government-backed funding, localized infrastructure, and mentorship from global experts, AI CoEs train domestic talent, execute national AI initiatives, and create self-sustaining ecosystems that continuously build and retain capability within the country.A central concept presented was Kavi Global’s “5:500 Multiplier” model, demonstrating how a small group of skilled experts can extend their impact across hundreds of communities. This model highlights how scalable, AI-driven solutions can address systemic gaps in Healthcare , Education, Public Services, and Workforce Development.Governments in emerging regions can use AI and analytics to deliver measurable outcomes in emergency services, healthcare, transportation, and digital government services. By improving response coordination, expanding access to public health insights, optimizing mobility networks, and automating citizen services, public institutions can do more with limited resources while improving service quality and inclusion.“𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐈 𝐦𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐛𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞, 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧 𝐚 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐟𝐮𝐥 𝐨𝐟 𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬,” 𝐬𝐚𝐢𝐝 𝐍𝐚𝐨𝐦𝐢 𝐊𝐚𝐝𝐮𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐚, 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐚𝐯𝐢 𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐬 𝐊𝐚𝐯𝐢 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥. "𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚 𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐞 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐩𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐠 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐛𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐝 𝐀𝐈 𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭, 𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐬𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞. 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐞 𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐬𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐭𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩, 𝐠𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐀𝐈 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞.”Through its innovation arm, Kavi Labs, Kavi Global partners with enterprises and governments worldwide to launch AI Centers of Excellence in emerging regions, implement enterprise AI solutions, and develop Digital Knowledge Workers® that augment human expertise and accelerate digital transformation.The summit reinforced a growing global consensus: when nations invest in localized capability building through structured models like AI CoEs, supported by global collaboration and aligned public-sector investment, AI can become a powerful catalyst for inclusive and sustainable economic transformation.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬The United Nations (UN) is an international organization founded in 1945, dedicated to maintaining international peace and security, promoting sustainable development, and fostering cooperation among nations to address global challenges.Learn more about the UN: https://www.un.org/en 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐈𝐅𝐎𝐃The AI for Developing Countries Forum (AIFOD) is a global initiative focused on advancing equitable access to artificial intelligence, enabling developing nations to build sovereign AI capabilities and participate meaningfully in the global digital economy.Learn more about AIFOD: https://af.net/ For more information about the Bangkok 2026 Summit, visit: https://af.net/bangkok/ 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐊𝐚𝐯𝐢 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥Kavi Global is a leading provider of data, analytics, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation solutions, recognized by Gartner for the last eight consecutive years. The firm helps enterprises and public-sector organizations unlock business value through modern data platforms, advanced analytics, intelligent automation, AI-driven applications, and AI Centers of Excellence. Through Kavi Labs, Kavi Global develops innovative frameworks and solutions that accelerate responsible AI adoption, economic growth, and digital transformation worldwide. Kavi Global was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Barrington, IL, USA, with delivery centers in India and the Philippines.Learn more about Kavi Global: www.kaviglobal.com

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