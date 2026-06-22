Rhonda Jolliffe, Recognized By Influential Women, Founder Of A Leading Restorative Medicine Institute

BISMARCK, ND, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advancing Patient-Centered Care Focused on Root-Cause Healing, Longevity, and Lifestyle MedicineRhonda Jolliffe is a seasoned healthcare professional with more than four decades of experience in nursing, emergency medicine, and functional medicine. Beginning her career in 1985 as an intensive care nurse, she advanced into leadership as Director of Emergency and Trauma Services before earning her Nurse Practitioner degree and Master’s in Nursing in 1997. In 1999, she established one of the first independent functional medicine practices in North Dakota, becoming a pioneering voice in women’s health, bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, and holistic, root-cause-based care.Today, Dr. Jolliffe is the Founder and Owner of the Jolliffe Institute of Restorative Medicine & Aesthetics in Bismarck, North Dakota, where she continues to advance an integrative model of care that blends traditional clinical medicine with modern functional and restorative therapies. Her practice emphasizes IV nutrition therapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, advanced diagnostic testing, and individualized treatment protocols designed to support the body’s natural healing capacity.“At the Jolliffe Institute of Restorative Medicine & Aesthetics, our mission is to restore health and vitality by addressing the root causes of illness through personalized, integrative care. We combine advanced medical therapies, targeted diagnostics, and lifestyle medicine to support the body’s innate ability to heal, helping patients achieve lasting wellness, prevention of disease, and optimal quality of life,” the organization states.In addition to her clinical leadership, Dr. Jolliffe oversees a multidisciplinary team that includes health coaches and nursing staff who assist with patient education, in-office procedures, and ongoing wellness programming. Her approach prioritizes continuity of care, empowering patients not only through treatment but through education and long-term lifestyle transformation.Dr. Jolliffe also maintains a strong commitment to academic medicine. For more than 15 years, she has served as a clinical instructor in nurse practitioner programs, helping train the next generation of advanced practice providers. She holds a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from the University of Mary and is certified in functional medicine through the Institute for Functional Medicine. Her professional philosophy integrates rigorous clinical training with a holistic, patient-first approach to healthcare delivery.Throughout her career, Dr. Jolliffe has remained committed to building a practice centered on resilience, perseverance, and service. She attributes her success to her ability to navigate the evolving healthcare landscape while maintaining a consistent focus on patient care. Despite ongoing challenges within insurance reimbursement systems and private practice sustainability, she has built and sustained a thriving clinical model that she considers one of her most meaningful achievements.Her dedication to caregiving began in childhood and evolved into a lifelong profession centered on healing and advocacy. She believes that when patient well-being remains the priority, long-term success naturally follows. This philosophy continues to guide her leadership approach and clinical decision-making.The most impactful career advice she received early in her journey reinforced her belief that she could achieve any goal through discipline, education, and focus. That guidance shaped her commitment to setting clear objectives and pursuing them with consistency, a principle she has carried throughout her decades in healthcare.Dr. Jolliffe encourages young women entering the healthcare field to build confidence in their abilities, invest in their education, and remain focused on long-term goals. She emphasizes that success in medicine and private practice requires persistence, structured planning, and unwavering belief in one’s capacity to contribute meaningfully to patient care.She also recognizes both challenges and opportunities in today’s healthcare environment. Rising financial pressures, insurance limitations, and administrative burdens continue to impact private practice providers. However, she sees a significant shift in patient behavior following the COVID-19 era, with individuals becoming more proactive about their health and seeking integrative approaches to wellness. This evolution, she notes, presents an opportunity for practitioners to serve not only as clinicians but as educators and guides in preventive and lifestyle-based care.At the core of Dr. Jolliffe’s philosophy is a patient-first approach rooted in functional and restorative medicine principles. She emphasizes lifestyle-based interventions, prevention, and the body’s inherent ability to heal when properly supported. Her work reflects a belief that healthcare should prioritize long-term wellness over transactional care models.Outside of her professional life, Dr. Jolliffe maintains a strong commitment to personal health and balance. She enjoys hiking, biking, and golfing, and prioritizes an active lifestyle that supports longevity and well-being. As a grandmother of three, family remains a central source of meaning and motivation in her life.Through her clinical practice, teaching, and advocacy, Dr. Rhonda Jolliffe continues to shape the future of integrative healthcare in North Dakota, demonstrating a lifelong commitment to advancing patient-centered, root-cause medicine grounded in compassion, science, and service.Learn More about Dr. Rhonda Jolliffe:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Rhonda-Jolliffe or through her website, https://www.jolliffeinstitute.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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