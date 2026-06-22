Petroleum Resins Market Fueled by Rising Demand from Construction, Packaging and Personal Hygiene Industries

Petroleum Resins Market Rising Demand

The building and construction sector emerged as the largest end-use industry in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global petroleum resins market is witnessing steady growth, driven by increasing demand from the construction sector, growing consumer awareness regarding baby hygiene products, and the expanding use of hydrogenated hydrocarbon resins in food packaging applications. These factors, coupled with rising industrialization and infrastructure development across emerging economies, continue to create lucrative growth opportunities for market participants.According to a report published by Allied Market Research, titled "Petroleum Resins Market by Resin, Application, End-Use Industry, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2028," the market was valued at $2.5 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $4.0 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A17417 Understanding Petroleum Resins:Petroleum resins, commonly known as hydrocarbon or petrochemical resins, are synthetic polymers produced by polymerizing petroleum-derived feedstocks such as C5, C9, and dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) fractions. These resins are widely utilized in adhesives, sealants, paints, coatings, rubber compounding, printing inks, and various specialty applications due to their superior tackifying, bonding, and performance-enhancing characteristics.Market Drivers:-Several factors are accelerating the growth of the petroleum resins market, including:- Growing demand from the building and construction industry- Increasing consumer awareness and spending on baby hygiene products- Rising adoption of hydrogenated hydrocarbon resins in food packaging- Expanding infrastructure and urban development worldwideGrowth Opportunities:-The market is expected to benefit from:- Increasing use of petroleum resins in protective coatings and road asphalt applications- Rising demand for adhesives and sealants across the packaging industry- Growing adoption of high-performance resin solutions in automotive and aerospace applicationsMarket Challenge:- Despite favorable growth prospects, fluctuating raw material prices remain a key challenge, affecting production costs and overall market profitability.C5 Resins Segment Dominates the Market:- Based on resin type, the C5 resins segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018, contributing to more than half of the global market. The segment is expected to maintain its leadership throughout the forecast period, supported by growing demand from construction, automotive, and consumer goods industries.- Meanwhile, the hydrogenated hydrocarbon resins segment is projected to register the fastest growth, expanding at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period owing to increasing applications in food packaging and specialty adhesives.Adhesives & Sealants Remain the Largest Application:- By application, adhesives and sealants represented the largest revenue-generating segment in 2018, accounting for nearly one-third of the global market.- Rapid urbanization, population growth, and increasing investments in residential and commercial construction continue to boost demand for high-performance adhesives and sealants, where petroleum resins play a crucial role in improving bonding strength and durability.- On the other hand, the paints and coatings segment is anticipated to record the highest CAGR of 5.5% through 2028. Petroleum resins enhance gloss, hardness, water resistance, chemical resistance, and overall coating performance while helping manufacturers optimize production costs.Building & Construction Leads End-Use Industries:- The building and construction sector emerged as the largest end-use industry in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.- Petroleum resins are extensively used in construction adhesives and sealants to strengthen adhesion, improve structural integrity, and enhance the durability of flooring, roofing, windows, doors, and other building materials.- Meanwhile, the personal hygiene segment is expected to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 5.7%, supported by increasing disposable incomes, higher healthcare expenditures, and growing demand for baby diapers, sanitary products, and adult incontinence products.Asia-Pacific Continues to Lead the Global Market:- Asia-Pacific accounted for more than half of the global petroleum resins market revenue in 2018 and is expected to remain the dominant regional market through 2028. The region is also forecast to record the highest CAGR of 5.4%.- Rapid industrialization, expanding manufacturing activities, increasing infrastructure investments, and accelerating urbanization across countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asian nations continue to fuel regional demand for petroleum resin-based adhesives, coatings, and sealants.Leading Market Players:-Key companies operating in the global petroleum resins market include:- Arakawa Chemical Industries- Exxon Mobil Corporation- Henan Anglxxon Chemical Co. Ltd.- Innova (Tianjin) Chemical Co. Ltd.- Kolon Industries, Inc.- Lesco Chemical Limited- Neville Chemical Company- Puyang Tiancheng Chemical Co. Ltd.- Ruisen Resin Co. Ltd.- Synthomer PlcThese industry participants are focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, capacity expansion, joint ventures, acquisitions, and new product launches to strengthen their competitive position and expand their global footprint.Key Takeaways:- The global petroleum resins market is projected to reach $4.0 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.2%.- C5 resins remain the leading resin type, while hydrogenated hydrocarbon resins are expected to witness the fastest growth.- Adhesives and sealants continue to dominate applications, with paints and coatings emerging as the fastest-growing segment.- Building and construction remains the largest end-use industry, while personal hygiene is anticipated to register the highest growth rate.- Asia-Pacific will continue to lead the global market due to rapid infrastructure development, industrial expansion, and rising manufacturing activities.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/petroleum-resins-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

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