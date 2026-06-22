Pangaea Data Enters Collaboration with Sanofi to Improve AATD Detection Through AI-Driven Clinical Decision Support

Logos of Sanofi and Pangaea Data

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pangaea Data (Pangaea), provider of a guideline-configured AI platform that helps close care gaps and improve detection of untreated and under-treated patients across hard-to-diagnose conditions, has entered into a collaboration agreement with Sanofi . Through this collaboration, Pangaea’s platform will be deployed to improve the detection of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) in the United States to a group of large health systems and in low-resource community care settings.AATD is a rare genetic condition, which is known to be underdiagnosed and can lead to significant respiratory illness. Despite information in patient electronic health records (EHRs) and established clinical guidelines recommending testing in appropriate patient populations, studies suggest that up to 90% of individuals with AATD remain undiagnosed in the United States, and patients often experience a diagnostic delay of five to eight years between the onset of symptoms and confirmation of the condition. AATD is characterized by low levels or absence of AAT, a protein designed to protect lungs from damaging inflammation. Without adequate AAT levels, patients often experience progressive deterioration of the lung tissue and may develop emphysema, the most common form of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), accounting for up to 72% of deaths in people with AATD.Through this collaboration, Pangaea will configure and deploy its guideline-configured AI platform, with support from Sanofi, to help primary and secondary care health systems identify patients who may meet criteria for AATD evaluation based on information existing within patients’ EHRs, but which may otherwise remain overlooked. The platform is designed to integrate into existing systems and tools (e.g. EHRs, ambient listening tools, scheduling systems, communication platforms) and workflows, supporting patient identification and guideline concordance without creating additional operational burden, allowing clinicians, providers, and/or patients to pre-empt care gaps.Pangaea’s AI platform processes patient records including structured data and unstructured data, such as clinical notes, in real time to surface actionable intelligence to clinicians and providers regarding patients who may warrant further clinical evaluation. These insights are presented at the point of care and through population health dashboards, enabling clinicians to take appropriate action regarding screening, treatment, or clinical trials at their discretion. At the health system level, the population health view supports providers and administrators in optimizing their resources, aligning operational priorities, and advancing initiatives aligned with standard of care. By embedding directly into existing systems and workflows, the platform helps to standardize care pathways, reduce missed opportunities for diagnosis and support more timely access to appropriate management, therapies, and clinical trials where appropriate.“AATD remains significantly underdiagnosed, leaving many individuals unaware of the underlying cause of their lung disease,” said Lisa Sniderman King, Senior Director, Scientific Affairs and Diagnostics, US Medical at Sanofi. “We are pleased to support the deployment of innovative solutions like Pangaea’s platform that can help not only identify patients in need of evaluation earlier using real-time, real world data that remains securely within the health system, but also address workflow challenges healthcare providers often face when ordering rare disease diagnostic testing.The collaboration currently focuses on AATD with a vision of a broader effort to help health systems close care gaps across respiratory and rare diseases at scale. Many patients with conditions such as COPD, severe asthma, and rare disorders experience years-long delays before receiving appropriate evaluation and management. This scalable approach aims to support earlier screening, improved guideline concordance, and more equitable access to appropriate treatments and trials while minimizing disruption to providers, clinicians, and health systems."AI has the potential to transform the patient journey by turning existing medical data into actionable insights that reduce diagnostic delays,” said Ghassane Baaziz, Head of Global Rare Patient Activation and Growth Strategy at Sanofi. “For conditions like AATD, where patients often wait years for diagnosis despite relevant information already in their records, clinical decision support can identify at-risk patients in real-time. This collaboration represents our commitment to leveraging innovative technology to ensure patients receive the right care at the right time."“This collaboration represents an important step toward a future where health systems can proactively identify patients earlier and more consistently using the data already available within routine care,” said Dr. Vibhor Gupta, CEO and Founder of Pangaea Data “We are excited to work with Sanofi beginning with AATD while advancing a broader vision for scalable, guideline-configured AI that can help scale earlier detection, screening, and management across chronic and rare hard-to-diagnose conditions, with the ultimate goal of improving outcomes for patients globally.”—---ENDS—----About Pangaea DataPangaea Data is a South San Francisco (USA) and London (UK)-based provider of a guideline-configured AI platform to help health systems close care gaps across hard-to-diagnose conditions. The platform integrates directly into existing workflows and systems, such as electronic health record (EHR) systems and ambient listening tools, enabling proactive patient identification without disrupting existing clinical workflows. Unlike generic large language models (LLMs), Pangaea’s platform proactively surfaces clinically relevant insights, without requiring clinicians to pre-empt the care gaps through prompting which is challenging when dealing with "unknown unknowns”. By identifying insights that may otherwise remain overlooked, the platform enables clinicians to support earlier intervention, improve guideline concordance, and expand access to appropriate screening, therapies and clinical trials. Pangaea has published its results at leading clinical and technical summits, such as the American Thoracic Society (ATS), American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), American Society of Nephrology (ASN), European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO), American Association of Cancer Research (AACR), BioNLP, and the Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AAAI). The platform is now being deployed across 14 countries.

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