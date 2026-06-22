Moagem Industrial Lodge establishes itself as a leading destination for industrial and boutique tourism in the Alentejo

Housed in a former industrial grain mill, the project continues to strengthen its position as a destination for heritage, design, gastronomy and wellbeing

LISBON, PORTUGAL, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Set amidst the industrial heritage of Viana do Alentejo and the tranquillity of the Alentejo countryside, Moagem – Industrial Lodge is now entering a new phase in its history, further cementing its reputation as one of the most unique industrial tourism projects in Portugal.

Located in the former Moinhos de Santo António, in Viana do Alentejo, the hotel opened its doors last summer with a concept that is rare in the national landscape: transforming a historic industrial building into a contemporary hospitality experience, where heritage, architecture, gastronomy and well-being coexist naturally.

Over the course of these first months of operation, Moagem has consolidated its market presence through a unique offering that celebrates the region’s authenticity and the regeneration of industrial heritage, helping to raise the profile of a sector that remains largely unexplored in Portugal.

More than just a hotel, the Moagem is a heritage restoration project that has breathed new life into a building of great significance to the collective memory of Viana do Alentejo. The architectural intervention, designed by Gonçalo Queirós Carvalho, has preserved elements of the old mill and integrated them into a contemporary design, creating a space where history remains visible in every detail.

The result is one of the most significant examples of the reuse of industrial heritage in the Portuguese hotel sector and one of the few establishments in the country to be part of the Portuguese Industrial Tourism Network, enabling guests to discover the building’s history through their own experience of staying there.

This distinctiveness has also been gaining recognition both nationally and internationally. In recent months, Moagem received an Honourable Mention at the LIV Hospitality Design Awards, won the Best Luxury Hotel Renovation award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, was recommended by the Boa Cama Boa Mesa Guide 2026, and has been nominated for the Portugal Travel Awards 2026 in the Best Four-Star Hotel category.

Where heritage meets gastronomy

The project’s consolidation is also driven by the evolution of its culinary offering. Moagem Kitchen recently unveiled a new menu created by chef Pedro Dias, reinforcing the restaurant’s identity as a leading gastronomic destination in the region.

With fire as its central element, the concept celebrates local produce, seasonality and the flavours of the Alentejo, reinterpreted in a contemporary style that emphasises simplicity, sharing and a connection to the region.

Located at the heart of the hotel, the restaurant extends the architectural identity of the Moagem and adds a new dimension to the experience of guests and visitors, positioning itself as a space for gastronomic discovery for those visiting Viana do Alentejo.

An invitation to slow down this summer

Less than an hour from Alqueva and around 30 minutes from Évora, Moagem offers an alternative for those seeking a more peaceful holiday experience, away from mass tourism destinations.

With its heated indoor pool, spa facilities, cycle routes through the Alentejo countryside, late afternoons on the outdoor terrace and leisurely dinners at Moagem Kitchen, the property invites a different relationship with time.

In a territory defined by silence, authenticity and proximity to nature, Moagem establishes itself as a refuge where industrial architecture meets contemporary hospitality and where each stay is also a way of discovering the Alentejo at a slower pace.

In a sector where differentiation is becoming increasingly relevant, the project continues to stand out precisely for its ability to transform heritage into experience and memory into hospitality, reinforcing its positioning as one of the most distinctive examples of industrial and boutique tourism in Portugal.

Click on the following link to download the hotel’s press kit and photo gallery.

Moagem – Industrial Lodge

Rua do Lagar Novo 3, 7090-258 Viana do Alentejo

T: +351 924 056 665

E: moagem@thezerohotels.com

About Mainside Investments

Mainside Investments is a Portuguese company specialising in the development and management of real estate and tourism projects with an identity, marked by a strong cultural, historical and sustainable component. With a portfolio that includes emblematic projects such as LX Factory, Pensão Amor or the Zero Hotels group, Mainside favours an approach centred on valuing heritage, connecting with the territory and local communities, seeking innovative solutions without compromising the authenticity of the spaces. Each project is developed with an attention to design, sustainability and the user experience. Moagem - Industrial Lodge is the latest expression of this vision: a space where the industrial legacy is reinterpreted with sophistication and purpose. The project, based in Viana do Alentejo, is funded by the European Union through the NextGenerationEU programme (as part of the Recovery and Resilience Plan).

For further information, please contact:

Message in a Bottle

Pedro Durães

Tel.: +351 910 014 790

Email: pduraes@messageinabottle.pt

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