Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla Delivers Stereotactic Radiosurgery invited Lecture at YNFCON 2026 Mumbai

Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla presenting "Stereotactic Radiosurgery: What Every Beginner Should Know" during YNFCON 2026 in Mumbai, highlighting modern minimally invasive neurosurgical approaches and precision radiosurgery techniques. Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla explains the major clinical indications for stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS), including brain metastases, vestibular schwannomas, meningiomas, AVMs, trigeminal neuralgia, and pituitary adenomas during his invited lecture at YNFCON Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla receives a commemorative memento at YNFCON 2026 Mumbai following his invited lecture, “Stereotactic Radiosurgery: What Every Beginner Should Know,” presented to young neurosurgeons from across India. Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla presents "Stereotactic Radiosurgery: What Every Beginner Should Know" during YNFCON 2026 in Mumbai, highlighting the major indications and applications of stereotactic radiosurgery in modern neurosurgical practice. Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla presents "Stereotactic Radiosurgery: What Every Beginner Should Know" during the 5th Annual Young Neurosurgeons Forum Conference (YNFCON 2026) in Mumbai, sharing insights from approximately 3,000 stereotactic radiosurgical proced

Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla presented “Stereotactic Radiosurgery: What Every Beginner Should Know” at YNFCON 2026 in Mumbai.

Stereotactic radiosurgery is transforming neurosurgery through precision, safety, and minimally invasive treatment. Every young neurosurgeon should understand its principles.” — Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, Neurosurgeon & Founder, Dr. Rao’s Hospital

GUNTUR, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founder of Dr. Rao's Hospital Highlights Essential SRS Principles for the Next Generation of Neurosurgeons Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla , an internationally fellowship-trained neurosurgeon and Founder of Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN) , delivered an invited scientific lecture titled “ Stereotactic Radiosurgery : What Every Beginner Should Know” at the 5th Annual Young Neurosurgeons Forum Conference (YNFCON 2026) held at The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake.Organized under the aegis of the Young Neurosurgeons Forum and the Neurological Society of India (NSI), YNFCON 2026 brought together leading neurosurgeons, faculty members, trainees, and young specialists from across the country to discuss advances in neurosurgery, neuro-oncology, cerebrovascular surgery, spine surgery, and emerging technologies shaping the future of neuroscience.During his presentation, Dr. Patibandla provided a practical and concise overview of stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS), one of the most significant advances in modern minimally invasive neurosurgery. The lecture focused on helping young neurosurgeons understand the principles, indications, technologies, patient selection criteria, and clinical applications of stereotactic radiosurgery.“Stereotactic radiosurgery is transforming neurosurgery through precision, safety, and minimally invasive treatment. Every young neurosurgeon should understand its principles.”— Dr. Mohana Rao PatibandlaThe presentation covered key concepts including:Fundamentals of stereotactic radiosurgery and focused radiation deliveryDifferences between Gamma Knife, CyberKnife, and LINAC-based radiosurgery systemsClinical applications in brain metastases, vestibular schwannomas, meningiomas, arteriovenous malformations (AVMs), and trigeminal neuralgiaThe importance of patient selection in achieving optimal outcomesCommon complications, pitfalls, and future directions in radiosurgeryWhat Young Neurosurgeons Need to Know About Stereotactic RadiosurgeryAccording to Dr. Patibandla, every beginner should understand five key principles:Stereotactic radiosurgery is highly focused radiation treatment.It does not require an incision or open surgery.Patient selection is critical for treatment success.Common indications include brain metastases, AVMs, meningiomas, vestibular schwannomas, and trigeminal neuralgia.Modern neurosurgeons should understand both microsurgery and radiosurgery.The session generated significant interest among delegates and faculty members, reflecting the growing role of stereotactic radiosurgery in contemporary neurosurgical practice and its increasing importance in the treatment of brain tumors, vascular malformations, functional disorders, and skull base lesions.Dr. Patibandla's lecture highlighted how modern neurosurgery is evolving beyond conventional open procedures toward precision-guided and minimally invasive treatment strategies. He emphasized that future neurosurgeons must develop expertise not only in microsurgical techniques but also in advanced technologies such as stereotactic radiosurgery, neuronavigation, neuroendoscopy, and image-guided interventions.As one of India's leading minimally invasive neurosurgeons, Dr. Patibandla has received advanced fellowship training in the United States in skull base surgery, pediatric neurosurgery, neuro-oncology, cerebrovascular surgery, endovascular neurosurgery, and stereotactic radiosurgery. Through Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN), he continues to advance access to world-class neurosciences care for patients across India and internationally.About Dr. Mohana Rao PatibandlaDr. Mohana Rao Patibandla is an internationally fellowship-trained neurosurgeon specializing in minimally invasive neurosurgery, cerebrovascular neurosurgery, skull base surgery, pediatric neurosurgery, neuro-oncology, endovascular neurosurgery, and stereotactic radiosurgery. He is the Founder and Chief Neurosurgeon of Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN), Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, India.Dr. Patibandla has performed more than 15,000 neurosurgical procedures, including over 12,000 minimally invasive surgeries and 3,000 endovascular procedures. He is widely recognized for his contributions to advanced neurosurgical care, research, innovation, and education.About Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN)Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN) is a dedicated center of excellence for neurology, neurosurgery, spine surgery, stroke care, neuro-oncology, cerebrovascular surgery, endovascular neurosurgery, and minimally invasive brain and spine surgery. Located in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, the institute combines advanced technology, internationally trained specialists, and evidence-based treatment protocols to provide comprehensive neurosciences care.Media ContactDr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN)📞 +91 90100 56444📧 info@drraoshospitals.com📧 drpatibandla@gmail.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/drpatibandla/ X (Twitter): https://x.com/MohanaRaoPatib YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/mrpatiban

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