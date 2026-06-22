Influential Women Showcases Debora Rooney Okum, DP-NC: Senior Care Leader Advancing Family Support

EDGEWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driving Occupancy Growth, Building Trusted Partnerships, and Guiding Families Through Compassionate Senior Care Decisions with Integrity and Relationship-Based LeadershipDebora Rooney Okum, DP-NC, is a seasoned senior care professional and Licensed Assisted Living Administrator with more than a decade of experience in assisted living, memory care, and community relations. Based in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, she currently serves as Director of Community Relations at Diamond Edgewater Assisted Living & Memory Care, where she has earned a strong reputation for driving occupancy growth, strengthening community partnerships, and serving as a trusted guide for families navigating complex elder care decisions.Throughout her career, Debora has become known for her strategic, relationship-centered approach to senior living leadership. She has consistently achieved strong occupancy outcomes across multiple communities, including maintaining high occupancy levels during periods of significant industry disruption such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Her ability to build trust-based relationships with families, referral partners, and community stakeholders has positioned her as a respected leader in the senior care space.Debora’s journey into senior care is rooted in a deeply personal experience. After transitioning out of the beauty industry, she became the primary caregiver for her father during his illness. In that role, she managed his daily care needs, medical coordination, and overall support. Through this experience, she witnessed firsthand the challenges families face when trying to navigate complex healthcare and support systems. These challenges became the catalyst for her career shift into senior care. Honoring a promise she made to her father, Debora committed herself to becoming a reliable and compassionate resource for families facing similar circumstances, guiding them through long-term care planning, Medicaid assistance, home care services, and assisted living placement.Debora attributes her success to building genuine relationships rather than focusing solely on referrals or transactional outcomes. During her time as a regional director overseeing three senior living communities, she prioritized understanding the needs and challenges of families, residents, and referral partners. Rather than approaching her work from a sales perspective, she focused on becoming a trusted resource. This relationship-driven philosophy proved especially impactful during the COVID-19 pandemic, when she successfully maintained occupancy rates between 90% and 100% while many communities nationwide experienced significant declines. In her current role, Debora applied the same principles when she took over a property that had not exceeded 62% occupancy in five years and brought it to full capacity within three months. She believes that when integrity and authentic service come first, sustainable success naturally follows.The best career advice Debora has ever received came from her father, who encouraged her to use her strengths and blessings to build a career rooted in purpose and service to others. He emphasized the importance of truth, loyalty, and a strong work ethic—values shaped by her own upbringing on a farm. This guidance became foundational in Debora’s transition into senior care, where she has dedicated her professional life to supporting families during some of their most vulnerable and emotional life transitions.Debora encourages young women entering the senior care industry to become deeply knowledgeable about available resources that many families are often unaware of. She emphasizes the importance of understanding systems such as Medicaid eligibility, veterans’ benefits, and state-specific assistance programs to provide meaningful, informed support. She regularly encounters individuals who are unaware of benefits they may qualify for, and she stresses the importance of education, empathy, and advocacy in helping families identify the right care solutions. Debora advises professionals to operate with integrity and a service-first mindset, noting that when the focus is on doing what is right for people, success and stability will follow naturally.She identifies one of the most significant challenges in her field as maintaining stability and occupancy during crises, as well as helping families navigate complex and often overwhelming care systems. At the same time, Debora sees a meaningful opportunity to improve outcomes by increasing education around available benefits, including Medicaid and veterans’ assistance programs, and by offering more personalized, community-based guidance that larger systems often overlook. She believes the future of senior care lies in accessibility, education, and individualized support.Faith remains the cornerstone of Debora’s personal and professional values, alongside integrity, character, truth, and loyalty. She believes these principles ensure alignment and consistency in all areas of life. In her personal life, Debora and her husband maintain an active lifestyle, enjoying co-ed softball, pickleball, bowling, fishing, and traveling together. Their shared commitment to staying active and connected reflects her broader philosophy of balance, resilience, and living fully in each season of life.Through her leadership and dedication, Debora Rooney Okum continues to make a meaningful and lasting impact on seniors and their families, ensuring they receive the dignity, guidance, and compassionate support they deserve during life’s most critical moments.Learn More about Debora Rooney Okum:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Debora-Okum Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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