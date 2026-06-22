Cambre & Associates Expands Spanish-Language Injury Representation for Atlanta's Latino Community

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Managing Partner Ian Perez leads bilingual outreach as metro Atlanta's Latino population, now 12% of the region, climbs toward 21% by 2050.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cambre & Associates Injury & Accident Lawyers is deepening its Spanish-language legal services for injured residents across the metropolitan region, addressing a longstanding gap in language access for accident victims who must navigate the Georgia legal system in their second language.The effort is led by Managing Partner Ian D. Perez, who is fluent in Spanish and licensed to practice in both Georgia and Florida. Perez dedicates much of his practice to representing Spanish-speaking clients and has appeared on Vida 1010 AM radio, answering legal questions and explaining the rights that injured residents hold under Georgia personal injury law. His work gives Spanish-speaking accident victims direct access to an attorney who handles their case in their own language, from the first consultation through settlement or trial.The timing reflects metro Atlanta's demographic reality. Latino residents make up roughly 12 percent of the region today and are projected to reach 21 percent by 2050, according to the Atlanta Regional Commission. Gwinnett County alone is home to more than 200,000 Hispanic and Latino residents, with sizable communities along the Buford Highway corridor through DeKalb and Gwinnett. The median age of metro Atlanta Latinos is 27, meaning many are working-age adults commuting the same interstate corridors that generate the bulk of the region's injury claims.Language barriers carry real consequences after a serious accident. Spanish-speaking victims who cannot communicate clearly with insurance adjusters, medical providers, and investigators face a heightened risk of accepting inadequate settlements or missing procedural deadlines. Georgia's two-year statute of limitations and its modified comparative negligence rules leave little room for delay or misunderstanding. Cambre & Associates Injury & Accident Lawyers structures its intake and case management so that Spanish-speaking clients receive the same evidence preservation, medical documentation, and litigation readiness the firm brings to every matter.The bilingual practice operates within the firm's broader six-attorney team, which handles eighteen practice areas ranging from car and truck accidents to medical malpractice and wrongful death. Founded in 2014 by Glenn T. Cambre Jr., Cambre & Associates Injury & Accident Lawyers works exclusively on a contingency fee basis, meaning clients pay no legal fees unless the firm recovers compensation through settlement or verdict. That structure removes a financial barrier that often discourages immigrant and working-class families from pursuing valid claims."When someone is hurt and afraid, explaining their rights in their own language changes everything," said Ian D. Perez, Managing Partner at Cambre & Associates Injury & Accident Lawyers in Atlanta, GA . "Clear communication is not a courtesy. It is the foundation of a strong case."The firm serves clients from its Atlanta office at 2310 Parklake Drive and a second location in Macon, appearing regularly in the state, superior, and federal courts of Fulton, DeKalb, Cobb, Gwinnett, and Bibb counties. Spanish-speaking residents seeking representation can reach Cambre & Associates Injury & Accident Lawyers directly to schedule a free consultation.Cambre & Associates Injury & Accident Lawyers is a personal injury firm founded in 2014, representing accident victims throughout metro Atlanta and central Georgia. The firm's six attorneys handle eighteen practice areas and have earned placement on The National Trial Lawyers: Top 100 list and a Top 10 Personal Injury Attorney designation from Attorney and Practice Magazine. Operating on a contingency fee basis from offices in Atlanta and Macon, the firm provides representation in both English and Spanish. Learn more at https://glenncambre.com/ ###Media ContactCambre & Associates Injury & Accident LawyersAddress: 2310 Parklake Dr NE Suite 300 Atlanta, GAPhone: (770) 502-6116Website: https://glenncambre.com/

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