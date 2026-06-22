Counterfeit Listings Rise Before Peak Summer Sales: A Brand Owner's Guide

Axencis provides counterfeit removal services for brands Axencis provides counterfeit takedown services for brands

Counterfeit sellers target the busiest shopping weeks of the year. New analysis looks at the seasonal pattern and its cost to brand owners.

Counterfeiters are organised and they move quickly, especially around peak season. The pattern repeats every year.” — Alex Wrexford, author of The Takedown

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Counterfeit activity tends to climb ahead of the busiest online shopping weeks of the summer, and this year is following the same pattern. Sellers of fake goods time their listings to peak retail periods, when buyers are scanning for deals and less likely to question where a product comes from. For the brands being copied, the result is more fakes in circulation, diverted sales, and customers who blame the genuine company for a product it never made.The seasonal cycle is well documented. Listings for counterfeit goods rise in the run-up to large sales events and fall back once the traffic fades, while the cost to brand owners persists. A single popular fake can pull thousands of sales away from the real product and leave a run of poor reviews attached to the legitimate brand. The OECD and the European Union Intellectual Property Office estimated the global trade in counterfeit and pirated goods at $464 billion in 2019, about 2.5% of world trade, and a growing share now moves through online marketplaces."Counterfeiters are organised and they move quickly, especially around peak season," said Alex Wrexford, an independent author on brand protection and the writer behind The Takedown. "The pattern repeats every year. Brands that plan their enforcement ahead of the busy weeks tend to come through it in better shape than those reacting once the fakes are already live." Axencis , a brand protection and anti-counterfeiting company, has published a guide for rights holders on the seasonal rise in counterfeit listings and the enforcement options open to them. Each action it takes is reviewed by an investigator, and where the infringement supports it, the company pursues recovery through Schedule A cases The full brand protection guide is available on the Axencis blog.About AxencisAxencis is a brand protection and anti-counterfeiting company that combines human-verified enforcement with legal recovery. It helps rights holders remove counterfeit listings and pursue infringers through the courts to recover lost revenue, with its costs met from the assets and compensation recovered from those infringers. More at https://axencis.com

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