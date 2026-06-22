Đurić: Serbia Strengthens Its Presence in Latin America and the Caribbean

At the outset of his visit to Panama, where he is participating in the 56th General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS) and the 31st Meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS), the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, Marko Đurić, emphasized the importance of further strengthening Serbia’s presence in these countries and ensuring that it is recognized as one of the gateways to Europe, thereby creating new development opportunities and further enhancing Serbia’s international standing.

Minister Đurić noted that the participation of the Serbian delegation in the meetings in Panama is aimed at further advancing bilateral relations with the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean, promoting the Specialized Expo 2027 in Belgrade, affirming Serbia’s position regarding Kosovo and Metohija, and upholding the principles of international law, multilateralism, and cooperation among states.

As he underscored, Serbia is continuing its decades-long tradition of engagement with this part of the world, which represents an important area of future growth and considerable potential. He assessed that Serbia is recognized as a principled actor in international relations, committed to developing economic, political, cultural, and security ties with the countries of the region, including cooperation in combating transnational crime.

Đurić pointed out that, during his stay in Panama, he would make full use of every opportunity for intensive contacts and additional promotion of Expo 2027, noting that the event represents far more than an exhibition and provides an opportunity for Belgrade to become a venue for global dialogue and international gathering in an increasingly complex international environment.

He stressed that Serbia advocates for the preservation of its territorial integrity and sovereignty 365 days a year, on every continent, and that no part of the world is too distant for Serbia to cease promoting and defending its national interests.

The Serbian Foreign Minister further emphasized that the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean constitute a region of significant potential and that Serbia, by thinking beyond conventional frameworks, seeks to open new avenues for cooperation and create additional opportunities to strengthen its international position.