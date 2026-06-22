Ahead of Budget 2026, Dynamics Square UK Offers UK Finance Leaders a Free E-Invoicing Readiness Consultation

Mandatory UK e-invoicing starts April 2029. Dynamics Square UK offers finance leaders a free, no-obligation consultation to check if your systems are ready.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the UK government due to publish its full e-invoicing implementation roadmap and technical standards at Budget 2026, Microsoft Dynamics 365 partner Dynamics Square UK is inviting UK finance leaders to book a free E-Invoicing Readiness Consultation — a short, no-obligation session with its specialists to find out whether their finance systems are prepared for the mandatory regime taking effect from April 2029.The mandate, announced at the Autumn Budget 2025, will require all VAT-registered businesses to issue and receive structured electronic invoices for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-government (B2G) transactions from 1 April 2029. Importantly, a PDF emailed to a customer will not count as a compliant e-invoice — the rules require structured, machine-readable data that flows directly between finance systems.While the deadline is firm, many UK businesses remain unsure whether their current ERP or accounting setup can meet it. Stakeholder engagement on the technical standards began in January 2026, with the detailed roadmap expected at Budget 2026 — leaving finance teams in a planning window where preparation matters but clarity is still emerging."Most finance leaders we speak to know the mandate is coming, but very few can answer the more important question: is my system actually ready?" said Mr Nitesh Sharma, Business Development Head at Dynamics Square UK . "That's exactly why we're offering these consultations. In a single conversation, our specialists give finance teams an honest picture of where they stand — and a clear set of next steps — so they can plan with confidence rather than scramble closer to 2029."Why finance leaders should act now, not in 2029The case for early preparation is strong. Industry research cited in the government's own consultation response points to meaningful gains from e-invoicing adoption, including a reduction in late payments of around 20% in established markets, estimated annual savings of approximately £11,300 for small firms, and a return on investment of roughly 2.2 times within two years.Businesses already operating under Making Tax Digital (MTD) for VAT have made some of the underlying digital investment the new mandate will build on — but e-invoicing extends the requirement to the structure of the invoice itself, which many existing PDF-and-email workflows cannot satisfy."The organisations that prepare early won't just avoid a last-minute compliance scramble — they'll unlock faster payments, fewer errors and a foundation for automation and AI on top of clean, structured data," added Mr Nitesh Sharma. "That's the real opportunity hiding inside what looks, on the surface, like a compliance deadline. Our aim with these consultations is simply to help businesses see that opportunity clearly and early."What the free consultation coversIn the session, a Dynamics Square UK specialist will help the organisation understand its position across the areas that will determine readiness for the 2029 mandate, including:Whether current invoicing produces structured, machine-readable data — or only PDFs and imagesERP and finance-system capability to issue and receive compliant e-invoicesReadiness for a decentralised, interoperable model (widely expected to align with the Peppol network already used by the NHS since 2019)Process and team readiness across accounts payable, accounts receivable and approvalsPractical, prioritised next steps tailored to the organisation's setupThe consultation is free and carries no obligation.How to bookFinance leaders, CFOs and operations directors can request their free E-Invoicing Readiness Consultation by completing a short enquiry form at https://www.dynamicssquare.co.uk/contact-us/ , or by contacting the Dynamics Square UK team directly using the details below. Businesses across all sectors are encouraged to get in touch ahead of the Budget 2026 roadmap.About Dynamics Square UKDynamics Square UK is a Microsoft Dynamics 365 partner helping UK organisations implement, migrate to, optimise and support Microsoft's business applications — including Dynamics 365 Finance, Supply Chain Management and Business Central, alongside the Power Platform. The company works with businesses across multiple sectors to modernise their ERP and finance operations, improve efficiency and prepare for regulatory and digital change. For more information, visit https://www.dynamicssquare.co.uk/ Media ContactNitesh Sharma: Business Development Head, Dynamics Square UKEmail: info@dynamicssquare.co.ukPhone: 0203 769 7689Website: https://www.dynamicssquare.co.uk/

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