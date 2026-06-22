Camp Darby welcomes new 405th leadership

The Darby Military Community bid farewell to Lt. Col. Ross M. Hertlein, commander of the 405th Army Field Support Battalion-Africa and welcomed its new leader, Lt. Col. Charles H. Loverude

Heart of the ceremony was the traditional passing of the unit colors, a ritual dating back to medieval times symbolizing the transfer of organizational responsibility and leadership. During his farewell remarks, Hertlein thanked the assembled guests and his staff, reflecting on the impact of his tenure.

"It is impossible to summarize two years here," Hertlein said. "I just hope I made some people’s lives better, assisted the organization in the path to excellence and accomplished the mission that the Army asked for."

As part of the ceremony, family members were recognized for their service and dedication. Jayme Hertlein, wife of the outgoing commander, was presented with a bouquet of red roses in full bloom. Hertlein’s children received gifts of appreciation for their support.

Colonel Ernest J. Lane II, commander of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, presided over the transfer of authority. Lane praised both the outgoing and incoming commanders during his address, noting the lasting impact of Hertlein's tenure before turning his attention to the future of the unit.

"Your leadership vision and care left a permanent mark on this battalion, we wish you the absolute best," Lane said to Hertlein.

Turning to Loverude, Lane said, "You are a focused leader, Charles, genuinely valuing the opinion of those around you. I am confident that this battalion will reach new heights with your leadership."

Loverude, taking the podium as the new commander, expressed his gratitude to his predecessor and looked ahead to the battalion's upcoming operations.

"Ross, I appreciate the insight and assistance you provided in the past year," said Loverude. "While our mission is complex, I know we are all ready to tackle the challenge together as a united team, let's get to it!"

Date Taken: 06.16.2026 Date Posted: 06.22.2026 07:04 Story ID: 568285 Location: INDIANA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Darby welcomes new 405th leadership, by Chiara Mattirolo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.