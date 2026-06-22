Soil Conditioners Market Driven by Rising Demand for Sustainable Agriculture and Soil Restoration

Soil Conditioner Market Rising Demand

The inorganic segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021, contributing nearly three-fifths of the global market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global soil conditioners market is witnessing steady growth, fueled by increasing concerns over soil degradation, deforestation, and the growing adoption of sustainable farming practices. According to a report published by Allied Market Research titled, "Soil Conditioner Market by Product Type (Organic, Inorganic), by Soil Type (Sand, Clay, Loam, Silt), by Application (Construction and Mining, Agriculture and Gardening, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2031," the market was valued at $2.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $3.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16387 Growing Focus on Soil Health Fuels Market Expansion:- The increasing impact of deforestation, soil erosion, and land clearance has accelerated the demand for soil conditioners that improve soil fertility, water retention, and nutrient availability. In addition, the rising popularity of organic soil conditioners in agriculture and gardening is supporting market growth as farmers and gardeners seek eco-friendly solutions to improve crop productivity.- Despite the positive outlook, factors such as the high cost of inorganic soil conditioners, lengthy soil treatment processes, and limited awareness among end users continue to restrain market growth. Nevertheless, the ability of inorganic soil conditioners to restore soil quality while providing long-lasting macro and micronutrients presents promising opportunities for future market expansion.Inorganic Soil Conditioners Continue to Domtain the Market:- Based on product type, the inorganic segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021, contributing nearly three-fifths of the global market. The segment's dominance is attributed to its extensive use across agriculture, construction, mining, and roofing applications.- Meanwhile, the organic segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth, expanding at a CAGR of 5.0% through 2031. Growing consumer preference for sustainable farming methods and organic agricultural practices is expected to drive demand for organic soil conditioners during the forecast period.Sand-Based Soils Account for the Largest Share:- By soil type, the sand segment held the largest market share in 2021, representing nearly two-fifths of the overall market. Soil conditioners are increasingly used in sandy soils to improve moisture retention, nutrient availability, and overall soil productivity.- The clay segment, however, is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.1% through 2031, driven by expanding applications across construction, pottery, landscaping, and gardening.Asia-Pacific Leads Global Growth:- Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market in 2021, accounting for nearly 40% of global revenue. The region is also projected to record the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.- Rapid agricultural development, increasing awareness regarding soil health, and the growing use of soil conditioners to improve fertility and crop yields continue to strengthen market growth across countries in the region. North America, Europe, and LAMEA are also expected to contribute significantly to market expansion.Market Key Players:-Major companies operating in the global soil conditioners market include:- BASF SE- UPL Limited- Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (GSFC)- Jaipur Bio Fertilizers- Novozymes A/S- Evonik Industries AG- Greenfield Eco Solutions Pvt. Ltd.- Oro Agri Europe S.A.- SANOWAY GmbH- Saint-GobainThese leading companies are investing in product innovation, sustainable soil enhancement technologies, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market presence and meet the growing demand for high-performance soil conditioning solutions worldwide.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/soil-conditioner-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

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