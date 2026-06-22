Honeycomb Paper Market Driven by Rising Demand for Sustainable Packaging and Home Décor Applications

Honeycomb Paper Market Rising Demand

Asia-Pacific dominated the global honeycomb paper market in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total market revenue.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global honeycomb paper market is witnessing steady growth, fueled by the increasing adoption of expanded paper honeycomb as an eco-friendly alternative to conventional filling materials such as solid fillings, chipboard strips, and tube boards. Its widespread use in interior doors, partition walls, furniture, and packaging applications is creating new opportunities across multiple industries.According to a report published by Allied Market Research, titled "Honeycomb Paper Market by Core Type (Expanded Paper Honeycomb, Expanded Paper Honeycomb Blocks, Continuous Paper Honeycomb, Others), Cell Size (Up to 10 mm, 10–30 mm, Above 30 mm), and End-use Industry (Home Décor, Transport & Logistics, Automotive, Building & Construction, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030," the global honeycomb paper market was valued at $6.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $11.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11829 Growing Preference for Sustainable Materials Fuels Market Expansion:- The market is primarily driven by the increasing use of expanded paper honeycomb as a lightweight, durable, and environmentally friendly substitute for traditional filling materials in construction and furniture manufacturing. Rising demand for sustainable packaging solutions and recyclable materials is further supporting market growth.- However, the relatively poor processing performance of honeycomb paperboard in certain applications remains a key challenge, limiting its adoption across some end-use industries. Despite this, the growing use of paper honeycomb pallets in air freight due to their lightweight construction, durability, and cost-effectiveness is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities during the forecast period.10–30 mm Cell Size Segment to Lead Market Growth:- Based on cell size, the 10–30 mm segment accounted for nearly half of the global market revenue in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2030. The segment is also projected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.- The growth is attributed to rapid urbanization, expanding construction activities, and increasing demand for lightweight core materials used in manufacturing interior doors and other building components.Home Décor Emerges as the Largest End-use Segment:- Among end-use industries, the home décor segment held over two-fifths of the global market share in 2020 and is expected to retain its leading position throughout the forecast period. The segment is also anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 5.8%.- Growing demand for sustainable furniture, interior doors, cabinets, and decorative products has significantly boosted the adoption of honeycomb paper cores in residential and commercial interiors.Asia-Pacific Maintains Regional Leadership:- Asia-Pacific dominated the global honeycomb paper market in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total market revenue, and is expected to remain the fastest-growing regional market with a CAGR of 6.2% through 2030.- The region's leadership is driven by rapid urban development, expanding construction and furniture industries, and increasing consumer preference for eco-friendly building materials. Countries across Asia-Pacific continue to witness rising demand for lightweight honeycomb core materials as sustainable alternatives to traditional chipboard strips and tube boards.Leading Market Players:-Major companies operating in the global honeycomb paper market include:- Lsquare Eco Products Pvt. Ltd.- Greencore Packaging- Honicel Nederland B.V.- EcoGlobe Packaging Private Limited- Helios Packaging- MAC PACK- Axxor- Crown Holdings Inc.- Schütz GmbH & Co. KGaA- YOJ Pack-KraftThese industry participants continue to focus on product innovation, sustainable manufacturing practices, strategic partnerships, and capacity expansion to strengthen their market presence and address the growing demand for recyclable and lightweight paper-based solutions.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/honeycomb-paper-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

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