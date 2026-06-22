Blue Ridge Automotive Marietta Continues Whitlock Goodyear's Precision Wheel Alignment Tradition

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The Marietta facility preserves the alignment and tire expertise that has defined Whitlock Goodyear since 2010, now under broader repair services.

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Ridge Automotive 's Marietta location continues the precision wheel alignment and tire service tradition established by Whitlock Goodyear in 2010, applying modern alignment technology while preserving the technical reputation that made the shop a Cobb County destination for handling and tire wear concerns. The facility, located just west of Downtown Marietta, was acquired by Blue Ridge Automotive in 2023.Whitlock Goodyear was founded by Nick Nguyen as part of his family's network of Goodyear tire providers across Metro Atlanta, and the Marietta shop quickly built a reputation for accurate camber, caster, and toe adjustments on vehicles ranging from work trucks to performance sedans. That alignment expertise remains the foundation of the facility's service mix today, with technicians performing measurements to within fractions of a degree on each wheel.Modern alignment work at Blue Ridge Automotive in Marietta, GA incorporates computerized measurement equipment that maps thrust angles, ride height, and steering axis inclination alongside the basic camber, caster, and toe values. Technicians use these readings to identify worn chassis components that prevent proper adjustment, including ball joints, control arm bushings, and strut mounts that may require replacement before alignment specifications can be restored."Whitlock Goodyear built its name on getting alignments right the first time, and that's the standard we've kept," said Robert Tanaka, Alignment Specialist at the Marietta location. "A vehicle leaves with measurements within factory specs across all four corners, not just the front."The Marietta shop expanded beyond tire and alignment services after the 2023 acquisition, adding the diagnostic and repair capabilities offered across other Blue Ridge Automotive locations. Customers can now address engine, transmission, brake, AC, and electrical concerns at the same facility that handles their alignment and tire rotation needs, eliminating multi-shop visits common with specialty tire operations.Tire services at the Marietta location include mounting and balancing using road-force measurement, tire pressure monitoring system calibration, and seasonal rotation. The shop maintains relationships with multiple tire suppliers that allow customers to source major brand tires at competitive pricing alongside the alignment work that protects new tire investments from premature wear.Marietta drivers, particularly those navigating the I-75, US-41, and East-West Connector corridors, often arrive with alignment concerns triggered by Cobb County construction zones, curb strikes, or extended highway commuting. The facility's location near Downtown Marietta provides convenient access for residents of Marietta, Smyrna, Kennesaw, and surrounding Cobb County communities.Blue Ridge Automotive operates four full-service auto repair shops across Metro Atlanta, including Buckhead, Chamblee, Decatur, and Marietta. The company holds RepairPal Certified status, TechNet Professional network membership, and CarMax authorization, and backs every repair with a 24-month, 24,000-mile nationwide warranty on parts and labor. Learn more at https://blueridgeauto.co/car-repair-shop-marietta-ga/ ###Media ContactBlue Ridge AutomotiveAddress: 665 Whitlock Ave SW, Marietta, GA 30064Phone: (770) 426-4220Website: https://blueridgeauto.co/car-repair-shop-marietta-ga/

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