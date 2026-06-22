Cold Chain Packaging Market Overview Cold Chain Packaging Market Size and Share Cold Chain Packaging Market Growth Forecast

The Business Research Company's Cold Chain Packaging Market Revenue To Cross $69.82 Billion By 2030 Supported By Rising Demand

Expected to grow to $70.69 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Cold Chain Packaging market to surpass $70 billion in 2030. Within the broader Machinery industry, which is expected to be $5,280 billion by 2030, the Cold Chain Packaging market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Cold Chain Packaging Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the cold chain packaging market in 2030, valued at $25 billion. The market is expected to grow from $13 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14%. The strong growth can be attributed to the expanding pharmaceutical and biologics distribution network across the United States and Canada, rising consumption of temperature-sensitive food and beverage products, increasing adoption of e-commerce grocery and meal delivery services, growing investments in temperature-controlled logistics infrastructure, and stringent regulatory standards for safe transportation and storage of perishable and healthcare products within the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Cold Chain Packaging Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the cold chain packaging market in 2030, valued at $21 billion. The market is expected to grow from $11 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14%. The strong growth can be attributed to the rapid expansion of biopharmaceutical manufacturing activities, increasing demand for sustainable and reusable insulated packaging solutions, rising penetration of frozen and ready-to-eat food products, strong presence of advanced cold storage and transportation providers, and continuous technological advancements in temperature monitoring, smart packaging and real-time shipment tracking systems to ensure product integrity across supply chains.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Cold Chain Packaging Market In 2030?

The cold chain packaging market is segmented by product into crates, insulated container and boxes, cold packs, label, and temperature controlled pallet shippers. The insulated container and boxes market will be the largest segment of the cold chain packaging market segmented by product, accounting for 43% or $30 billion of the total in 2030. The insulated container and boxes market will be supported by the increasing transportation of temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals and biologics, rising global trade of frozen and processed food products, growing demand for extended thermal protection during long-distance shipping, expanding adoption of reusable and high-performance insulated packaging materials, and continuous innovation in lightweight and durable packaging designs to improve operational efficiency and reduce product spoilage.

The cold chain packaging market is segmented by material type into expanded polystyrene (EPS), vacuum insulated panel (VIP) solutions, and polyurethane (PUR).

The cold chain packaging market is segmented by application into fruits and vegetables, fruit and pulp concentrates, dairy products, fish, meat and seafood, processed food, pharmaceuticals, and bakery and confectionaries.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Cold Chain Packaging Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the cold chain packaging market leading up to 2030 is 15%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Cold Chain Packaging Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global cold chain packaging market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to accelerate pharmaceutical demand for controlled temperature logistics solutions, strengthen adoption of advanced packaging systems for biologics and specialty therapies, and increase global demand for temperature-sensitive packaging across perishable food and healthcare distribution networks.

Increasing Pharmaceutical Demand For Controlled Temperature Logistics - The increasing pharmaceutical demand for controlled temperature logistics is expected to become a key growth driver for the cold chain packaging market by 2030. Pharmaceutical manufacturers are increasingly relying on advanced cold chain packaging solutions to maintain product stability, efficacy, and regulatory compliance during transportation and storage. The growing distribution of vaccines, injectable drugs, cell and gene therapies, and temperature-sensitive specialty medicines is driving the need for highly reliable insulated packaging systems with precise thermal control capabilities. Packaging providers are therefore investing in advanced insulation materials, smart monitoring technologies, and reusable shipping solutions to ensure uninterrupted cold chain integrity. As a result, the increasing pharmaceutical demand for controlled temperature logistics is anticipated to contribute approximately 2.0% annual growth to the market.

Rising Demand For Biologics Drives Advanced Packaging Solutions - The rising demand for biologics is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the cold chain packaging market by 2030. The increasing production of biologic drugs, biosimilars, monoclonal antibodies, and personalized therapies requires highly specialized packaging systems capable of maintaining strict temperature ranges throughout complex distribution networks. Biologics are highly sensitive to temperature fluctuations, creating strong demand for vacuum insulated panels, phase change materials, and real-time temperature monitoring technologies. Additionally, expanding global clinical trial activities and cross-border pharmaceutical trade are further accelerating the adoption of advanced cold chain packaging solutions. Consequently, the rising demand for biologics is projected to contribute around 1.8% annual growth to the market.

Rising Global Demand For Perishable Products - The rising global demand for perishable products is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the cold chain packaging market by 2030. The growing consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy products, seafood, frozen foods, and ready-to-eat meals is increasing the need for efficient temperature-controlled packaging solutions across international supply chains. Food manufacturers, retailers, and logistics providers are prioritizing packaging systems that extend shelf life, reduce spoilage, and maintain product freshness during long-distance transportation and storage. Additionally, rapid expansion of online grocery delivery services and cross-border food trade is further strengthening demand for durable and high-performance insulated packaging solutions. Therefore, the rising global demand for perishable products is projected to contribute approximately 1.5% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Cold Chain Packaging Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the crates market, the insulated container and boxes market, the cold packs market, the label market, and the temperature controlled pallet shippers market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $34 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising transportation of temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals and biologics, increasing global trade of frozen and processed food products, expanding demand for reusable and sustainable thermal packaging solutions, rapid growth in e-commerce grocery and healthcare logistics networks, and continuous advancements in smart temperature monitoring and insulation technologies. This momentum reflects the cold chain industry’s focus on improving product safety, reducing temperature excursion risks, and enhancing supply chain efficiency, accelerating growth across the global cold chain packaging ecosystem.

The insulated container and boxes market is projected to grow by $15 billion, the crates market by $7 billion, the temperature controlled pallet shippers market by $4 billion, the cold packs market by $5 billion, and the label market by $3 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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