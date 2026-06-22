Iberdrola to invest €1.6 billion in R&D&I through 2028 to accelerate electrification and scale 300+ AI projects.

SPAIN, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ --

-Iberdrola confirmed the €1.6 billion R&D&I investment plan for 2025-2028 at its Digital Summit 2026, hosted at the company’s corporate campus in San Agustín del Guadalix (Madrid).

- The group says innovation is embedded across the value chain to support a more efficient, sustainable and electrified energy model, with data and digitalisation as key enablers.

- Iberdrola reports more than 300 AI initiatives underway, focused on growth, productivity, operational efficiency, service quality and the resilience of the energy system.

Iberdrola today reaffirmed its commitment to invest €1.6 billion in research, development and innovation (R&D&I) between 2025 and 2028, with the stated aim of accelerating electrification and advancing a more efficient and sustainable energy model. The announcement was made during the Digital Summit 2026, held at Iberdrola’s corporate campus in San Agustín del Guadalix (Madrid), in the twelfth edition of the event organised by the company’s IT leadership.

The company positioned innovation as a transversal capability, embedded across Iberdrola’s value chain and linked to practical outcomes in operations, customer service and system performance. In this framework, Iberdrola described electrification as a strategic priority that requires not only infrastructure and investment, but also the systematic application of technology, data and new digital ways of working to deliver reliable, scalable results.

Through the Digital Summit, Iberdrola said it aims to strengthen its digital culture, provide visibility to strategic projects and accelerate capability-building in innovation among its professionals. The event is designed as a knowledge- and experience-sharing forum around digitalisation, bringing together internal teams and external partners to explore emerging technologies and real-world deployment challenges.

Under the theme “EnergIA que transforma”, the Digital Summit 2026 placed artificial intelligence at the centre of the discussion, framing AI as a decisive engine of change for the energy sector and the economy more broadly. Iberdrola highlighted how AI can help organisations move faster from experimentation to execution, turning data into operational decisions and improving performance in complex, asset-intensive environments.

The Digital Summit 2026 programme combined strategic sessions with speakers from companies including Microsoft, Google, IBM, ABB, Plain Concepts, Gestamp and BYD. Participants discussed how to deploy AI at scale, how to build and govern data as a strategic asset, and how the adoption of advanced analytics is reshaping areas such as cybersecurity, customer experience, industrial robotics and quantum technologies.

In parallel, attendees had access to an experiential area in which eight invited companies - AWS, NTT Data, Capgemini, EY, Salesforce, SAP, Minsait and Tecnalia - showcased technology updates and practical demonstrations, reflecting a cross-section of tools and approaches used in large-scale enterprise transformation.

Artificial intelligence as a transformation engine

Beyond the event itself, Iberdrola used the Digital Summit 2026 to reinforce its message that digitalisation is a group-wide strategic pillar rather than a standalone function. The company said it is integrating advanced solutions across the value chain to accelerate electrification and to evolve toward an energy model that is not only lower-carbon, but also more efficient, resilient and data-driven in day-to-day execution.

Iberdrola reported that it is pursuing an AI rollout embedded across its businesses and oriented toward tangible value creation. The group says it currently has more than 300 AI projects underway, aligned with objectives that include growth, productivity improvements, operational efficiency, higher service quality and greater resilience of the energy system.

According to the company, this AI push is supported by a comprehensive redesign of business processes, internal talent development and the deployment of technology intended to meet high standards of quality, security and resilience. Iberdrola also referenced an active portfolio of robotics and applied AI solutions, designed to translate AI capabilities into operational improvements and scalable use cases across different business units.

Iberdrola additionally highlighted its focus on responsible AI, including governance and international recognition, and pointed to strategic partnerships with technology providers such as AWS and Microsoft as part of its approach to scaling capabilities. The company presented these efforts as complementary to its broader electrification agenda, reflecting an intent to connect technology investment to long-term competitiveness and value creation.

In this context, Iberdrola framed the combination of electrification, R&D&I investment and AI deployment as a single transformation programme: increasing the company’s ability to innovate, improving productivity, and strengthening the reliability and agility of operations in a rapidly evolving energy landscape. As Iberdrola continues to expand the use of AI and digital tools, it positions the Digital Summit as a mechanism to align teams, accelerate learning and help convert new technological potential into measurable outcomes.

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