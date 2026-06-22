Jeen Talk Partners with Deepdub to Bring Hollywood-Grade Voice AI to Enterprise Contact Centers

JEEN AI

Jeen Talk's AI agents will leverage Deepdub's proprietary eTTS™ technology to deliver natural, emotionally expressive customer interactions at scale

Jeen (TASE:JEEN)

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeen Talk, the all-in-one AI communication layer for customer operations and contact centres from Enterprise AI Operating System Jeen, has partnered with Deepdub , a foundational voice AI model company, to power its multilingual, AI-native customer interaction tools. Trusted by global enterprises across media and entertainment - including leading Hollywood studios - Deepdub's proprietary Emotive Text-to-Speech (eTTS™) technology will act as the underlying voice layer powering Jeen Talk 's agents.This partnership bridges the gap between AI agents and human representatives within a single platform. Combining Jeen Talk’s 24/7 AI voice agents, data analysis and real-time prompting with Deepdub’s emotionally expressive voice technology, customers can have their demands met at a 35% faster Average Handling Time (AHT) than the average human representative in 100+ languages and dialects across phone, chat, email, and WhatsApp with ~200ms response time. All conversations are automatically transcribed and analysed with 90%+ accuracy, then converted into structured intelligence to generate summaries, detect sentiment and flag compliance issues.Dor Levy, Head of Jeen Talk & Voice AI: “This partnership delivers emotionally expressive, multilingual interactions to facilitate authentic experiences as customer interactions scale. Enterprises must be equipped to autonomously manage conversations in production environments, so we are building, deploying, monitoring, and optimizing enterprise-grade AI voice agents that automate customer-facing interactions and empower human representatives with real-time AI assistance. Simultaneously, our built-in analytics analyse conversations to capture critical insights, detect customer intent and intelligently recommend the next course of action to drive operational efficiency. Ultimately, our vision is to enable end-to-end autonomous business processes without compromising on security. Regardless of where an organisation is in its AI adoption journey, we ensure enterprise-ready governance and compliance through flexible deployment options including on-prem for sensitive data.”Ofir Krakowski, CEO & Co-Founder, Deepdub: “Jeen Talk's AI agents are handling millions of calls a month, and every one of those interactions is now powered by Deepdub's eTTS™ technology. What that means in practice is customer-facing AI that doesn't just respond accurately — it communicates with the emotional nuance and cultural integrity that builds real trust. That's what we've delivered for the world's leading studios, and it's what we're now bringing to enterprise at scale.”Jeen Talk and Deepdub will be exhibiting at Customer Contact Week (CCW) in Las Vegas. Visit Booth 1144 at Caesars Forum, Las Vegas, from 23–25 June 2026 to experience emotionally expressive voice AI and real-time multilingual interactions firsthand.About JeenJeen is the Enterprise AI Operating Platform - the AI Confidence Layer for global businesses.Built for the gap between AI's pace of change and the enterprise's need for control, Jeen gives organisations a single layer to govern, deploy, and scale AI - on their terms.With an "Any Model, Deploy Anywhere" architecture, Jeen enables organizations to seamlessly route workloads, extend AI capabilities across legacy systems without ripping and replacing, and run their entire AI ecosystem on-premise for full data sovereignty.Jeen centralizes governance, FinOps, and auditability - empowering the C-Suite to scale corporate intelligence without scaling organizational risk, and move confidently from AI experimentation to measurable business outcomes. Visit jeen.ai for more information.About DeepdubDeepdub is a foundational voice AI model company delivering emotionally expressive voice technology for global enterprises across media, entertainment, advertising, gaming, e-learning, and AI-agent applications. The company's international team of technology, dubbing, and linguistic experts provides voice solutions that preserve emotional and cultural integrity at scale, with thousands of productions and enterprise deployments already in market. Deepdub's technology is trusted by leading Hollywood studios, global media companies, and enterprise partners to support high-volume, real-time voice interactions in more than 100 languages and dialects. With an advisory board that includes media leaders such as Kevin Reilly, former Chief Content Officer at HBO Max, and Emiliano Calemzuk, former President of Fox Television Studios, Deepdub enables organizations to deploy human-like voice experiences across customer-facing and content-driven use cases worldwide. Visit deepdub.ai or follow us on LinkedIn for more information.

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