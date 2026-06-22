Orr outlines agenda to strengthen Florida's justice system

'He is a student of history and of politics. He is a professor of effective management, and he is the dean of Bar leadership'

Michael Fox Orr takes the Oath of Office while his wife, Eileen Orr, looks on.

New Florida Bar President Michael Fox Orr used his inaugural address at the Bar's General Assembly on June 19 to outline an agenda aimed at helping Florida courts operate more efficiently, unveiling a new jury instruction builder, and pledging to work with judges and lawyers to address mounting challenges facing the state's judicial system.

Installed as the Bar's 78th president during the 2026 Florida Bar Convention in Orlando, Orr framed his remarks around the role lawyers play in preserving the rule of law and challenged members to do more to support a court system strained by growing demands.

Third District Court of Appeal Chief Judge Edwin A. Scales III, who introduced Orr, said the Jacksonville trial lawyer's commitment to the profession and understanding of the judiciary make him well-suited to lead the Bar.

"He is ever mindful of the role of our branch in government and the role of our Bar in our branch and the role that each of us plays in ensuring the integrity of our profession," Judge Scales said. "He is a student of history and of politics. He is a professor of effective management, and he is the dean of Bar leadership."

Scales said Orr is as friendly as he is fearless, listens carefully, and acts skillfully.

Orr opened his remarks by thanking his faith community, family, law partners, colleagues, clients, and friends for supporting his journey.

Orr noted that this was the 20th General Assembly he has attended and said he could not remember a time when clients had been independently recognized.

"And yet, we are all where we are today because of the clients we are privileged to serve," Orr said. "I am here because of my clients, particularly my best clients and close friends. Mike, Elaine, and Zach Ashourian. Christian Oldenburg and Ben Parry, Mike and Jean McCullough, and others. I cannot thank you enough for putting your trust in me and in our law firm."

As an example of how the Bar can improve the administration of justice, Orr announced the launch of The Florida Bar's jury instruction builder, which he said grew out of a conversation a year ago with Fourth Circuit Judge Anthony Salem and Board of Governors member Braxton Gillam.

Orr said Judge Salem told him new lawyers were coming before the court to try cases and judges were spending an inordinate amount of time working through jury instructions. Salem said he wished Florida had something similar to the U.S. 11th Circuit's jury instruction builder.

"Without a special committee, without us directing much attention to it, we put the wheels in motion, and our incredible Florida Bar staff, under the leadership of Josh Doyle and Marcy Jackson, got to work on such a platform," Orr said. "I am proud to announce that today, The Florida Bar's jury instruction builder launched."

Bar President Michael Fox Orr's children, Michael, Max, Tucker, and Elle, lead the General Assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance at the Bar Convention in Orlando.

Orr said lawyers can select instructions or case types, and the program will generate a Word document. He said he looks forward to feedback from judges and Bar members on ways the member benefit can improve criminal and civil trials.

Orr also pointed to concerns raised by judges about jury summons scams and the effect artificial intelligence is having on the courts.

Because of advancements in AI, Orr said pro se filings across the state are up 40% to 50% in most courts, increasing demands on judges who must review filings containing fabricated case citations, distorted holdings, and false procedural rules.

“There are so many issues in our court system, and we do not have time to list them all,” he said. “I cannot say it enough, lots of my friends in the judiciary are overwhelmed. It is incumbent upon us as a profession to step up and help make our system as great as it can be. So, I pledge to the Florida Supreme Court, to the district, circuit, and county courts, and to our more than 115,000 members, we will work hard to do anything we can to improve our system of justice this year.”

Orr described lawyers as guardians of the American Dream and tied his message to the Bar Convention's "Framework of Freedom" theme as the nation approaches its 250th anniversary.

"Through our commitment to the rule of law, equal justice, and the protection of individual rights, we help ensure that every person has the opportunity to pursue their goals, provide for their families, and build a better future," Orr said. "When the law is applied fairly and faithfully, opportunity can flourish. Our country's founders understood this reality."

Orr said lawyers played a central role in the nation's founding and challenged Bar members to think creatively about ways to strengthen the justice system.

“When Thomas Jefferson and his committee of five drafted the Declaration for the Second Continental Congress, only one of them was not a lawyer. And though they wrote for many reasons, a significant factor was the belief that the King was obstructing the administration of justice and the right to trial by jury,” Orr said. “So, I would say we can continue doing everything we have done in the way of protecting the administration of our system of justice, but would that be enough? Can we do more? What would we attempt to do if we knew we could not fail?”

Orr said the willingness of lawyers to become involved in the process will be the difference between a healthy, free society where the American Dream can be realized and a society destined for failure.

“And now, I end this General Assembly by giving all glory to God, my lord and savior Jesus Christ, appreciating that this day of recognition and praise is his,” Orr said. “Through him, I am blessed to serve this great state and our extraordinary profession.”