Global Router And Switch Market Size Forecast To Cross $83.13 Billion By 2030

Router And Switch Market Report 2026_Segments Router And Switch Market Drivers & Restraints 2026 Router And Switch Regional Share 2026

The Business Research Company's Router And Switch Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Router And Switch market to surpass $83 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Telecom Infrastructure Equipment market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $102 billion by 2030, with Router And Switch to represent around 81% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,788 billion by 2030, the Router And Switch market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Router And Switch Market In 2030?

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the router and switch market in 2030, valued at $26 billion. The market is expected to grow from $18 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to rapid expansion of data center networks and hyperscale cloud infrastructure, increasing deployment of 5G networks and fiber-optic broadband connectivity, rising demand for high-speed enterprise networking solutions, growing adoption of software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) technologies, expansion of smart cities and industrial IoT ecosystems, and strong investments in telecom infrastructure modernization across countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Router And Switch Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the router and switch market in 2030, valued at $20 billion. The market is expected to grow from $14 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to accelerating deployment of enterprise cloud migration initiatives, increasing reliance on hybrid and remote work infrastructure, rising demand for high-capacity enterprise campus networking, expansion of edge computing deployments across industries, growing adoption of zero-trust network architecture, and continuous upgrades in enterprise IT infrastructure across data-intensive sectors in the country.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Router And Switch Market In 2030?

The router and switch market is segmented by product into internet exchange router, multiservice edge router, ethernet service edge router, service provider core routers, atm switch, and other products. The service provider core routers market will be the largest segment of the router and switch market segmented by product, accounting for 28% or $23 billion of the total in 2030. The service provider core routers market will be supported by the rapid scaling of backbone internet traffic driven by video streaming and cloud-native applications, increasing deployment of IPv6-based network architectures, rising need for ultra-low latency routing in mission-critical enterprise applications, expansion of large-scale fiber backbone and submarine cable networks, growing adoption of intent-based networking for automated traffic optimization, and continuous upgrades in high-capacity routing infrastructure across telecom operators and large enterprises.

The router and switch market is segmented by service into ethernet aggregation, internet data center or collocation or hosting, ethernet access, broadband remote access server (BRAS).

The router and switch market is segmented by application into residential, and commercial.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Router And Switch Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the router and switch market leading up to 2030 is 8%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Router And Switch Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global router and switch market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to accelerate cloud-first WAN modernization and SD-WAN adoption across enterprises, strengthen demand for hyperscale 400G/800G and silicon-photonics switching infrastructure, and increase deployment of energy-efficient networking equipment aligned with sustainability and high-performance connectivity requirements.

Cloud-first Wan Modernisation & Sd-wan Adoption Boom - The cloud-first wan modernisation & Sd-wan adoption boom is expected to become a key growth driver for the router and switch market by 2030. The increasing shift of enterprises toward cloud-first strategies is significantly accelerating WAN modernization initiatives. Organizations are replacing legacy MPLS-based architectures with SD-WAN solutions to achieve greater agility, scalability, and cost efficiency. This transition drives demand for advanced networking equipment capable of handling dynamic cloud traffic and multi-cloud environments. SD-WAN adoption also enhances application performance and network visibility, encouraging enterprises to upgrade their infrastructure. Additionally, the rise of remote work and distributed workforce models further strengthens the need for flexible and secure WAN solutions. Vendors offering cloud-integrated networking solutions benefit from this transformation. As a result, the cloud-first wan modernisation & Sd-wan adoption boom is anticipated to contribute to 2.4% annual growth in the market.

Hyperscale Demand For 400g/800g & Silicon-photonics Switches - The hyperscale demand for 400g/800g & silicon-photonics switches is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the router and switch market by 2030. The rapid expansion of hyperscale data centers is fueling demand for high-speed networking solutions such as 400G and 800G switches. These advanced switches are essential to support massive data workloads driven by AI, machine learning, and big data analytics. Silicon photonics technology further enhances data transmission efficiency by enabling faster speeds with lower latency and power consumption. Hyperscalers require cutting-edge switching infrastructure to maintain high-performance computing environments. This demand encourages continuous innovation and large-scale investments in next-generation networking hardware. As data traffic continues to surge globally, the need for ultra-high-speed switches becomes critical. Consequently, the hyperscale demand for 400g/800g & silicon-photonics switches is projected to contribute to around 2.3% annual growth in the market.

Energy-efficiency Mandates For Network Equipment - The energy-efficiency mandates for network equipment are expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the router and switch market by 2030. Governments and regulatory bodies are increasingly enforcing energy-efficiency standards for IT and networking equipment. Enterprises are under pressure to reduce their carbon footprint and operational costs, leading to the adoption of energy-efficient networking solutions. Modern switches designed with lower power consumption and improved thermal management gain preference in procurement decisions. Vendors are investing in green technologies to align with sustainability goals and regulatory requirements. Energy-efficient equipment not only reduces electricity costs but also supports corporate ESG commitments. This shift encourages replacement of older, inefficient infrastructure with advanced systems. Therefore, the energy-efficiency mandates for network equipment are projected to contribute to approximately 2.0% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Router And Switch Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the internet exchange router market, the multiservice edge router market, the ethernet service edge router market, the service provider core routers market, the atm switch market, and the other products market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $26 billion in market value by 2030, driven by accelerating expansion of hyperscale cloud and edge data ecosystems, increasing deployment of AI-driven network automation and orchestration platforms, rising demand for deterministic networking in latency-sensitive applications, rapid growth of distributed enterprise IT environments, expansion of private 5G and industrial connectivity solutions, and continuous evolution of programmable networking architectures enabling dynamic traffic engineering and enhanced service reliability. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on building highly resilient, intelligent, and scalable network infrastructures, fuelling transformative growth within the broader networking and telecommunications infrastructure ecosystem.

The internet exchange router market is projected to grow by $4 billion, the multiservice edge router market by $5 billion, the ethernet service edge router market by $5.2 billion, the service provider core routers market by $7 billion, the atm switch market by $2 billion, and the other products market by $2.4 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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