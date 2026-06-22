mHealth Apps Market Overview mHealth Apps Market Size and Share mHealth Apps Market Growth Forecast

The Business Research Company's MHealth Apps Market Forecast To Hit $259.11 Billion By 2030 Amid Strong Industry Growth

Expected to grow to $260.04 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "MHealth Apps market to surpass $259 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Healthcare Technology market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $1,458 billion by 2030, with MHealth Apps to represent around 18% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,788 billion by 2030, the MHealth Apps market is estimated to account for nearly 2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The MHealth Apps Market In 2030?

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the mhealth apps market in 2030, valued at $108 billion. The market is expected to grow from $31 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28%. The exponential growth can be attributed to the increasing smartphone and internet penetration across emerging economies, rising adoption of digital healthcare platforms and remote patient monitoring solutions, expanding investments in healthcare digitization by public and private sectors, growing awareness regarding preventive healthcare and fitness tracking applications, and the rapid expansion of telemedicine ecosystems supported by improving mobile connectivity infrastructure across the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global MHealth Apps Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the mhealth apps market in 2030, valued at $57 billion. The market is expected to grow from $22 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21%. The exponential growth can be attributed to the high adoption of connected healthcare technologies, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases requiring continuous monitoring solutions, rising consumer preference for personalized health and wellness applications, strong integration of wearable devices with digital healthcare platforms, and increasing collaborations between healthcare providers, insurers and technology companies to improve patient engagement and healthcare accessibility through mobile applications.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The MHealth Apps Market In 2030?

The mhealth apps market is segmented by app type into disease and treatment management, wellness management, and other app types. The wellness management market will be the largest segment of the mhealth apps market segmented by app type, accounting for 61% or $157 billion of the total in 2030. The wellness management market will be supported by the growing consumer focus on fitness and lifestyle improvement, increasing adoption of mobile applications for diet management and mental wellness tracking, rising integration of AI-driven personalized health recommendations, expanding use of wearable fitness devices connected with mobile applications, and continuous innovation in user engagement features including gamification, virtual coaching and real-time health analytics.

The mhealth apps market is segmented by connected medical devices into heart rate meters, wearable fitness sensor device, blood pressure monitors, pulse oximeters, and other connected medical devices.

The mhealth apps market is segmented by application into monitoring services, fitness solutions, diagnostic services, treatment services, and other applications.

The mhealth apps market is segmented by end-user into physicians, patients, insurance companies, research centers, pharmacy, biopharmaceutical companies, government, tech companies, and other end-users.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The MHealth Apps Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the mhealth apps market leading up to 2030 is 26%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global MHealth Apps Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global mHealth apps market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to accelerate adoption of wearable and connected health monitoring devices, strengthen demand for remote patient monitoring and virtual healthcare services, and expand utilization of mobile healthcare applications through increasing smartphone and internet penetration worldwide.

Rising Adoption Of Wearable Devices - The rising adoption of wearable devices is expected to become a key growth driver for the mhealth apps market by 2030. Consumers are increasingly using smartwatches, fitness bands, and connected biosensors to monitor health metrics such as heart rate, sleep quality, calorie intake, and physical activity levels. These devices generate continuous health data that integrates with mobile health applications, enabling personalized wellness tracking and preventive healthcare management. Technology companies are also enhancing interoperability between wearable hardware and mobile platforms to improve user experience and long-term engagement. This growing ecosystem of connected wearable technologies is reinforcing strong expansion in the market. As a result, the rising adoption of wearable devices is anticipated to contribute approximately 2.6% annual growth to the market.

Growing Demand For Remote Patient Monitoring - The growing demand for remote patient monitoring is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the mhealth apps market by 2030. Healthcare providers are increasingly adopting mobile-based monitoring solutions to track chronic conditions, medication adherence, and patient recovery outside traditional clinical settings. Remote monitoring applications improve healthcare accessibility, reduce hospital visits, and support early intervention through continuous health data collection and analysis. Aging populations and increasing pressure on healthcare infrastructure are further encouraging the use of digital monitoring platforms. Consequently, the growing demand for remote patient monitoring is projected to contribute around 2.1% annual growth to the market.

Increasing Smartphone And Internet Penetration - The increasing smartphone and internet penetration is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the mhealth apps market by 2030. Expanding access to affordable smartphones and high-speed mobile internet is enabling wider adoption of digital healthcare applications across both developed and emerging economies. Consumers are increasingly relying on mobile platforms for health consultations, fitness guidance, medication reminders, and virtual healthcare services. Improved connectivity infrastructure is also supporting seamless access to cloud-based healthcare ecosystems and real-time communication between patients and healthcare professionals. As digital connectivity continues to expand globally, adoption of mobile health applications is expected to accelerate significantly. Therefore, the increasing smartphone and internet penetration is projected to contribute approximately 1.6% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The MHealth Apps Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the disease and treatment management market, the wellness management market, and the other app types market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $177 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising consumer focus on preventive healthcare and lifestyle management, increasing adoption of AI-enabled personalized health applications, growing demand for digital chronic disease management platforms, expanding integration of connected medical devices with mobile applications, and continuous advancements in real-time health analytics and virtual healthcare engagement technologies. This momentum reflects the healthcare industry’s focus on improving patient accessibility, enhancing digital care delivery, and supporting data-driven healthcare management, accelerating growth across the global mhealth applications ecosystem.

The disease and treatment management market is projected to grow by $47 billion, the wellness management market by $108 billion, and the other app types market by $22 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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