Drone Service Market to Grow at 40.7% CAGR, Anticipated to Reach USD 128.18 Billion by 2030

Drone Service Market (2021-2030) Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, Duration of Service, Application, Solution and Region.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global drone service market generated $4.21 billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $128.18 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 40.7% from 2021 to 2030.Growth in demand for time efficient delivery service, surge in demand for industry specific solutions, and growth in implementation of autonomous security and surveillance systems drive the growth of the global drone service market. However, cybersecurity issues related to drones and limitation with operational bandwidth of drones hamper the market growth. On the other hand, revamped government regulatory framework and technological advancement in drones are expected to create new opportunities in the coming years.Download Report (270 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08531 Drone services are being used on construction sites to inspect and monitor the progress of the work. By type, the drone service market is categorized into drone platform services, drone maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, and drone training & education services. The drone platform services segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to the drone technology advancements and increased development of advanced drones for agriculture, construction management, search & rescue, forestry, real estate, fire, and emergency services.Increased demand in defence, energy & power, homeland security, and other industries for unmanned platforms that provide residential and commercial real-estate photography, construction site monitoring, drone inspection services, orthomosaic & aerial survey, data capture & analysis services, and drone 3D modelling foster the growth of the drone platform services segment.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/c9ed4c86e19a341f27a2231da2397d43 The surge in demand for time-efficient delivery service, increase in demand for industry-specific solutions, and high demand for autonomous security and surveillance systems are expected to drive the global drone service market growth during the forecast period. However, cybersecurity issues associated with drones and limited operational bandwidth for drones is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, revamped government regulatory framework and technological advancement in drones is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market in the future.Covid-19 Scenario:Governments & local authorities opted the usage of drones for surveillance purposes to prevent people from gathering. Also, government bodies have entered into numerous agreements with different companies for the supply of drones, for further surveillance on a wider locations.Furthermore, the nationwide lockdown enforced the suspension of manufacturing of drones, which impacted the market revenue.Along with this, authorities are using drones for surveillance, messages and information broadcasting regarding lockdown measures.Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A08531 Based on region, North America held the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the total share, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 42.9% during the forecast period.Leading players of the global drone service industry analyzed in the research include Aerodyne Group, Cyberhawk, DroneDeploy, Edall Systems, Phoenix Drone Services LLC, PrecisionHawk, senseFly, Sharper Shape, Terra Drone Corporation, and Unmanned Experts Inc.Trendig Reports:Drone Flight Controller System Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/drone-flight-controller-system-market-A13218 Military Drones Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/military-drones-market-A07156 Drone Software Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/drone-software-market-A09617

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.