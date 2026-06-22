Blue Ridge Automotive - European & Domestic Decatur Repairs Pothole Damage With Steering and Suspension Service

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The Decatur facility addresses chassis impact damage from DeKalb County roads with full evaluations of control arms, tie rods, struts, and alignment angles.

DECATUR, GA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Ridge Automotive - European & Domestic 's Decatur location is performing pothole damage assessments and steering and suspension repairs for drivers across DeKalb County, where heavy rainfall and aging asphalt have left roadways pocked with impact hazards. The facility evaluates control arms, struts, tie rods, ball joints, and alignment angles after pothole strikes that can bend components and shift wheel geometry by measurable amounts.Atlanta ranks among the most pothole-affected cities in the country, according to industry data, with DeKalb County roads frequently cited among the harder-hit areas in the metro region. Impact damage frequently produces symptoms drivers misattribute to tire balance or steering wheel wear, when the actual issue is a bent control arm, displaced strut mount, or shifted toe angle that accelerates tread wear within weeks.Technicians at Blue Ridge Automotive - European & Domestic in Decatur, GA begin pothole damage assessments with a visual inspection of the wheel, tire sidewall, control arm, and strut assembly, followed by a road test to evaluate handling characteristics. Vehicles displaying directional pull, clunking sounds over bumps, or vibration through the steering column receive a follow-up alignment measurement to confirm whether wheel geometry remains within manufacturer specifications."A pothole strike at thirty-five miles per hour transfers enough force to bend a control arm without leaving any visible exterior damage," said David Hernandez, Lead Technician at the Decatur location. "By the time the customer notices a pull, the tire has often already worn unevenly across the inside edge."The Decatur shop applies the same 48-point complimentary inspection used across all Blue Ridge Automotive - European & Domestic facilities, with chassis components flagged using the red, yellow, green priority system. Customers receive written estimates before any repair work begins, with photographs documenting the specific damage when applicable.Steering and suspension repairs handled at the Decatur location include shock absorber and strut replacement, MacPherson strut assembly service, tie rod replacement, rack and pinion replacement, and air suspension diagnostics for vehicles equipped with pneumatic ride height systems. The shop services Asian, domestic, and European platforms, including BMW, Mercedes, Audi, Land Rover, and other European models with specialized suspension geometries.Drivers throughout Decatur, Avondale Estates, Stone Mountain, and Clarkston rely on the facility for chassis work after striking unmarked road hazards. Repairs include a 24-month, 24,000-mile nationwide parts-and-labor warranty through the TechNet Professional network, providing coverage even for customers who travel beyond Georgia after the repair.Blue Ridge Automotive - European & Domestic operates four full-service auto repair shops across Metro Atlanta, including Buckhead, Chamblee, Decatur, and Marietta. The company holds RepairPal Certified status, TechNet Professional network membership, and CarMax authorization, and backs every repair with a 24-month, 24,000-mile nationwide warranty on parts and labor. Learn more at https://blueridgeauto.co/car-repair-shop-decatur-ga/ ###Media ContactBlue Ridge Automotive - European & DomesticAddress: 803 Church St, Decatur, GA 30030Phone: (404) 549-9424Website: https://blueridgeauto.co/car-repair-shop-decatur-ga/

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