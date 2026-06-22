Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan delivered press statements
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
On behalf of the Government and the people of the Republic of Malawi, I am delighted to join in celebrating the National Day of Azerbaijan on May 28.
I would like to take this...18 June 2026, 16:18
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