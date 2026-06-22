Historic Abbey in Piedmont Hosts Saint John Feast Celebration

Participants gather at the Abbazia di Santa Giustina in Sezzadio during a Holy Mass honouring the patron saint of the Order of Saint John ahead of the 24 June feast day. The historic interior of the Abbazia di Santa Giustina in Sezzadio, Piedmont, where a Holy Mass was celebrated in honour of the patron saint of the Order of Saint John. Members and participants associated with the Order of Saint John attend the Holy Mass at the Abbazia di Santa Giustina in Sezzadio ahead of the 24 June feast day.

A Holy Mass at the historic Abbazia di Santa Giustina in Sezzadio honoured the patron saint of the Order of Saint John ahead of the 24 June feast day.

Religious heritage remains a living bridge between faith, culture and community, helping preserve values that unite people across generations.” — Fondation pour la Liberté de Religion et de Croyance

SEZZADIO, PIEDMONT, ITALY, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A solemn Holy Mass was celebrated on Sunday, 21 June 2026, at 6.00 p.m. at the Abbazia di Santa Giustina in Sezzadio, Piedmont, in honour of the patron saint venerated by the Order of Saint John, ahead of the feast day observed on 24 June.The Mass was presided over by Don Eugenio, parish priest of Sezzadio, and brought together participants associated with the Order of Saint John, local faithful, guests, supporters of the Abbey and members of the wider community.Held within one of Piedmont’s notable historic religious sites, the celebration offered an occasion to renew a living Catholic tradition while drawing attention to the enduring spiritual and cultural significance of the Abbazia di Santa Giustina. With origins traditionally traced to the Lombard period and later restored in the eleventh century as a Benedictine monastery, the Abbey remains a powerful witness to the region’s religious memory, architectural heritage and centuries of devotion.The celebration also reflected the continuing role of sacred heritage in bringing communities together. Through prayer, liturgy and shared participation, the event created a space in which faith, history and civic life could meet, reminding participants that religious heritage is not only a legacy of the past, but also a source of continuity, belonging and cultural responsibility in the present.The event was supported by Fondation pour la Liberté de Religion et de Croyance , a Belgian foundation founded by Dr Dazhun Zhang and dedicated to the promotion and protection of freedom of religion and belief. In supporting the occasion, the Foundation reaffirmed its commitment to initiatives that uphold faith, beauty, cultural memory and respectful engagement among people of different backgrounds.The organisers expressed their gratitude to the Municipality of Sezzadio for its support of community cultural activities, and to Don Eugenio for presiding over the Mass and for his pastoral service.As the feast day of 24 June approaches, the celebration at the Abbazia di Santa Giustina served as a reminder of the deep links between Christian worship, local history and the preservation of Europe’s spiritual and cultural heritage.

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