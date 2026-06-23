BitSpider Returns to Profitability Following Coinstone's Increased Stake; to Apply for MiCA Authorisation by 30 June

Estonian crypto exchange pivots to profitable growth as Coinstone increases ownership to 100%

TALLINN, ESTONIA, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BitSpider OÜ, a Tallinn-based virtual asset service provider, today announced a rapid return to profitability following Coinstone Decentralised One's increase of its ownership stake from 50% to 100% in early 2026. The company intends to submit an application to the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority (EFSA) for authorisation as a Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) by 30 June 2026.From Loss to Consistent ProfitBitSpider reported a net loss of EUR 89,290 for FY2025. Following Coinstone's acquisition of full ownership in early 2026, new management implemented strategic and operational improvements that delivered profitability within four months. In February–May 2026, the company generated approximately EUR 240,000 profit before tax on EUR 651,000 revenue, with net margins consistently in the 38%+ range."Since Coinstone increased its stake to 100%, we've moved from a loss-making position to sustainable profitability in just four months — and we're doing it with a debt-free balance sheet and capital ratios well above regulatory minimums," said the BitSpider Team.Strong Capital PositionBitSpider maintains a debt-free balance sheet with own funds of EUR 406,000 as at 31 December 2025. The company's FY2026 forecast projects revenue of EUR 1.95 million with a 36% net margin, generating own funds that exceed MiCA Article 67 capital requirements by a multiple of 8.8x in FY2026, rising to 32.4x by FY2029.MiCA AuthorisationBitSpider's application for CASP authorisation, to be submitted by 30 June 2026, reflects the company's commitment to operating within the EU's new crypto-asset regulatory framework. The application will demonstrate BitSpider's non-custodial, principal-based business model, robust governance, and compliance infrastructure."MiCA authorisation positions us as a regulated, compliant operator in one of Europe's most dynamic regulatory jurisdictions. Our Estonian headquarters, dedicated local team, and capital strength all support a credible and sustainable long-term business," said the BitSpider Team.For more information, visit https://bitspider.com About BitSpiderBitSpider OÜ(Reg. No. 14666754) is a standalone virtual asset service provider based in Tallinn, Estonia, with its own dedicated management team and regulatory oversight. The company operates a non-custodial exchange model, acting as principal and counterparty to client crypto-asset trades. BitSpider is owned by Coinstone Decentralised One, an investment fund that invests in web 3.0 and blockchain companies across Europe.

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