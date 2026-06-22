Salaknib 2026 Concludes, Strengthening Alliance and Readiness Across the Indo-Pacific

FORT MAGSAYSAY, Philippines — U.S. Army Soldiers, members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and international partners gathered at Fort Magsaysay on June 18 to mark the conclusion of Exercise Salaknib 2026, celebrating weeks of combined training that strengthened interoperability, enhanced readiness and reinforced the enduring commitment among allied nations to regional security and stability.

Salaknib 2026 brought together thousands of U.S. and Philippine service members in a series of complex, multi-domain training events designed to improve combined operational capabilities and strengthen the longstanding alliance between the United States and the Philippines. Throughout the exercise, participants trained side by side in live-fire operations, electronic warfare integration, jungle operations, aviation training, and command-and-control exercises. The training also included multinational participation from regional partners, further demonstrating a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The exercise culminated with an operational maneuver that tested the ability of participating forces to synchronize planning, movement, and command-and-control functions across multiple domains. The final event showcased the combined capabilities of U.S. and Philippine forces and highlighted their ability to respond effectively to emerging security challenges through coordinated action and shared understanding.

Throughout the exercise, Soldiers enhanced interoperability by aligning tactics, techniques, and procedures while operating in realistic training environments. Electronic warfare training allowed participants to integrate emerging capabilities and improve battlefield awareness, while platoon-level live-fire exercises strengthened combat readiness.

Salaknib 2026 also demonstrated the growing importance of multinational cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. Representatives from partner nations, including Japan, Australia and New Zealand, participated in training activities and exchanges that fostered professional relationships and strengthened collective security partnerships. Their involvement underscored a shared commitment to maintaining peace, security and stability throughout the region.

“We extend our sincere appreciation for your steadfast commitment to our long-term, longstanding alliance," said Brigadier General Robert Bryant, 25th ID Deputy Commanding General for Support. “The integration of systems like the USPACOM Mission Network reflects the real progress we have achieved in improving interoperability and readiness across the functions of command-and-control, intelligence, fires, maneuver, and sustainment. We thank the Armed Forces of the Philippines for your leadership and for your partnership. To our international partners, thank you for your enduring commitment. Together, our armies stand united, ready, reliable, and resolute. Together we are the shield.”

The exercise reinforced the ability of allied forces to operate together during crises, disasters and potential security contingencies. By improving readiness and interoperability, Salaknib contributes directly to the collective defense capabilities of partner nations and supports a secure and stable Philippines capable of addressing regional challenges alongside its allies.

As the exercise concluded, leaders from participating nations recognized the professionalism, dedication, and teamwork displayed throughout the training. The relationships built during Salaknib 2026 extend beyond tactical proficiency, strengthening the trust and mutual understanding that form the foundation of the U.S.-Philippine alliance.

Salaknib remains a cornerstone exercise that demonstrates the enduring partnership between the United States and the Philippines. Through realistic training, shared experiences, and continued cooperation with international partners, the exercise strengthens collective readiness and reinforces a united commitment to preserving a secure, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region for future generations.