Blue Ridge Automotive - European & Domestic Continues Classic Triumph and Morgan Restoration in Atlanta

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The Atlanta shop preserves the British vehicle restoration legacy of Road Britannia, serving Land Rover, Jaguar, Triumph, and Morgan owners.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Ridge Automotive - European & Domestic 's Atlanta location continues to specialize in the restoration and repair of classic British automobiles, including Triumph and Morgan models that few Metro Atlanta shops will accept. The facility, which acquired the historic Road Britannia operation in 2023, remains a referral destination for local shops and franchise dealerships handling complex British vehicle work.Road Britannia was established in Atlanta in 1971 by Ken Dewis and built its reputation around Land Rover and Jaguar service before expanding into vintage British marques. Today, the Atlanta facility services daily-driven Land Rovers and Jaguars alongside the Triumph TR6, Spitfire, Morgan Plus 4, and other low-volume British models that require specialized SU and Stromberg carburetor work, Lucas electrical diagnostics, and parts sourcing through niche UK suppliers.Restoration projects routinely involve components no longer produced by original manufacturers, requiring technicians at Blue Ridge Automotive - European & Domestic in Atlanta, GA to fabricate or rebuild parts using period-correct specifications. Wiring harness repairs, brake master cylinder rebuilds, and SU carburetor synchronization remain frequent service requests for classic British owners across the Buckhead, Brookhaven, and broader Metro Atlanta area."Working on a 1973 TR6 is a completely different discipline from servicing a modern Range Rover, and very few shops in the Southeast keep both skill sets under one roof," said Jovon, Service Manager at the Atlanta location. "We get referrals from across Georgia for British restoration work."The Atlanta shop applies the same 48-point complimentary inspection and red, yellow, green priority diagnosis system used across all Blue Ridge Automotive - European & Domestic facilities, adapted for the unique service requirements of vintage British vehicles. Restoration estimates include documentation suitable for collector insurance valuations and concours preparation when owners request it.Beyond restoration, the location provides full mechanical service for modern Land Rover, Jaguar, Range Rover, Mini, and Bentley vehicles using factory-level diagnostic equipment. Technicians maintain training certifications for current European platforms while preserving the institutional knowledge required to service vehicles that predate computerized engine management.The Atlanta facility serves classic British owners throughout Fulton and DeKalb counties, with referrals arriving regularly from dealerships, independent shops, and regional British car clubs. Owners of Triumph, MG, Morgan, Austin-Healey, and similar vehicles can schedule restoration consultations or routine service appointments online or by phone.Blue Ridge Automotive - European & Domestic operates four full-service auto repair shops across Metro Atlanta, including Buckhead, Chamblee, Decatur, and Marietta. The company holds RepairPal Certified status, TechNet Professional network membership, and CarMax authorization, and backs every repair with a 24-month, 24,000-mile nationwide warranty on parts and labor. Learn more at https://blueridgeauto.co/car-repair-shop-buckhead-ga/ ###Media ContactBlue Ridge Automotive - European & DomesticBuckhead Location: 3190 Roswell Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30305Phone: (404) 266-1699Website: https://blueridgeauto.co/car-repair-shop-buckhead-ga/

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