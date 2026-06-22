Smart Hospitality Market Overview Smart Hospitality Market Size and Share Smart Hospitality Market Growth Forecast

The Business Research Company's Smart Hospitality Market Forecast To Hit $91.83Billion By 2030 Amid Strong Industry Growth

Expected to grow to $92.37 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.4%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Smart Hospitality market to surpass $91.8 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Hospitality Management Services market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $92.5 billion by 2030, with Smart Hospitality to represent around 99% of the parent market. Within the broader Services industry, which is expected to be $25,315 billion by 2030, the Smart Hospitality market is estimated to account for nearly 0.4% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Smart Hospitality Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the smart hospitality market in 2030, valued at $35 billion. The market is expected to grow from $12 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24%. The exponential growth can be attributed to increasing deployment of IoT-enabled hotel management systems, rising demand for contactless guest services and personalized experiences, strong adoption of smart room technologies and connected devices, growing investments in AI-driven customer engagement platforms, presence of technologically advanced hospitality infrastructure, and rapid integration of automation and data-driven operational solutions across hotels and resorts in the United States and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Smart Hospitality Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the smart hospitality market in 2030, valued at $32 billion. The market is expected to grow from $11 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24%. The exponential growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of cloud-based property management platforms, rising consumer expectations for digitally enhanced travel and accommodation experiences, growing implementation of smart energy management and security systems in hotels, expansion of mobile-based check-in and virtual concierge services, strong investments by hospitality chains in digital transformation strategies, and continuous innovation in guest analytics and real-time service optimization technologies across the country.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Smart Hospitality Market In 2030?

The smart hospitality market is segmented by offering into solution, and services. The solution market will be the largest segment of the smart hospitality market segmented by offering, accounting for 65% or $60 billion of the total in 2030. The solution market will be supported by the increasing adoption of integrated digital platforms for hotel operations, rising deployment of smart access control and connected guestroom systems, growing demand for centralized monitoring and workflow automation tools, advancements in predictive maintenance and intelligent resource management technologies, expansion of data-driven decision-making capabilities in hospitality operations, and strong focus on improving service efficiency and operational scalability across hospitality establishments.

The smart hospitality market is segmented by deployment mode into cloud, and on-premises.

The smart hospitality market is segmented by end user into hotel, cruise, luxury yachts, and other end-users.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Smart Hospitality Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the smart hospitality market leading up to 2030 is 25%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Smart Hospitality Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global smart hospitality market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to accelerate demand for enhanced and personalized guest experiences, strengthen adoption of IoT-enabled automation technologies across hospitality operations, and improve operational efficiency and cost optimization through smart property management and energy management solutions.

Rising Demand for Enhanced Guest Experience - The rising demand for enhanced guest experience is expected to become a key growth driver for the smart hospitality market by 2030. The growing expectation for personalized, seamless, and contactless services is driving adoption of smart hospitality solutions. Hotels use IoT and AI technologies such as mobile check-ins, smart rooms, and virtual assistants to enhance convenience and satisfaction. These solutions enable tailored guest experiences, improving comfort and engagement. As competition intensifies, delivering superior customer experience becomes a key differentiator. This directly boosts customer retention, brand loyalty, and revenue growth. As a result, the rising demand for enhanced guest experience is anticipated to contribute to 2.8% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Adoption of IoT and Automation Technologies - The increasing adoption of IoT and automation technologies is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the smart hospitality market by 2030. The expansion of IoT and automation technologies is accelerating digital transformation in the hospitality sector. Smart systems enable centralized control of operations such as lighting, HVAC, and security, improving efficiency. Automation reduces manual workload and operational errors while enabling real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance. Declining costs of smart devices further support adoption across hotels of all sizes. This technological integration enhances scalability and modernizes service delivery. Consequently, the increasing adoption of IoT and automation technologies is projected to contribute to around 2.6% annual growth in the market.

Focus on Operational Efficiency and Cost Optimization - The focus on operational efficiency and cost optimization is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the smart hospitality market by 2030. Hospitality providers are increasingly adopting smart solutions to streamline operations and reduce costs. Systems like property and network management platforms automate routine processes, minimizing labor dependency. Energy management solutions help significantly lower utility expenses and improve sustainability. Data analytics enables better forecasting, resource allocation, and decision-making. These benefits collectively improve operational efficiency and overall profitability. Therefore, the focus on operational efficiency and cost optimization is projected to contribute to approximately 2.4% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Smart Hospitality Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the solution market, and the services market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $62 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing demand for intelligent guest engagement platforms, rising implementation of digital infrastructure across hotels and resorts, growing use of real-time occupancy and asset tracking systems, advancements in AI-enabled personalization and workflow management technologies, expansion of subscription-based hospitality technology services, and increasing focus on seamless and connected guest experiences. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on modernizing hospitality operations, enhancing customer convenience, and enabling technology-driven service innovation, fuelling transformative growth within the broader hospitality technology industry.

The solution market is projected to grow by $40 billion, and the services market by $22 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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