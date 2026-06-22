High Dynamic Range (HDR) Market to Reach $126.74 Billion by 2030 from $13.76 Billion in 2020, Growing at 25.1% CAGR

Allied Market Research delivers trusted market intelligence, industry insights, growth forecasts, and competitive analysis to help businesses make informed decisions. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, " High Dynamic Range Market by Type (HDR10, HDR10+, Hybrid Log-Gamma, Dolby Vision, 4K, and Others), Product Type (Capturing Devices and Display Devices), and Application (Video Streaming, Gaming, and Entertainment): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global high dynamic range industry was valued at $13,760.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $126,740.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 25.1%.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5819 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐃𝐑 𝟏𝟎+ 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞By type, the HDR 10+ segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global high dynamic range market, as it uses dynamic metadata rather than static, making the picture look more realistic. However, the Dolby vision segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 28.2% during the forecast period, as it offers several advantages over HDR formats.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭By application, the entertainment segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the global high dynamic range industry. However, the video streaming segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 27.1% from 2021 to 2030, due to rise in demand for high dynamic range video streaming as it offers higher contrast and precise & detailed shadows with more clarity.𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞By region, the market across North America dominated in 2020, holding around two-fifths of the market, due to strong presence of successful camera brands and manufacturers in the region. However, the global high dynamic range market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 28.1% during the forecast period, owing to surge in demand from gaming, media, and entertainment industries.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/high-dynamic-range-market/purchase-options 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :Apple, Inc.CanonNikon CorporationSamsung Electronics Co., Ltd.LG Display Co., Ltd.Omnivision TechnologiesOlympus Corp.Sony CorporationFujifilm Holding CorporationCasio Computer Co., Ltd.𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 :During the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for video streaming and entertainment increased during the lockdown, boosting the demand for high dynamic range solutions.However, the pandemic negatively affected the market due to a disrupted supply chain and drop in the production of displays. Moreover, the shortage of logistics support, quarantine procedures, and shortage of labor hampered the market.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5819 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :By type, in 2020 the HDR 10+ dominated the High dynamic range market size.However, the Dolby vision segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during high dynamic range market forecast period.Depending on product type, the capturing devices generated the highest revenue in 2020. However, the display devices segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.Region wise, the high dynamic range industry was dominated by North America region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years.𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :Healthcare Analytics MarketCrypto Asset Management MarketSatellite Broadband Communication in Public Safety MarketTracking-as-a-Service MarketCloud POS Market𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.