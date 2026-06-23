Aventis Graduate School & Talent-Merge MOU: Boosting Executive Development, Career Mobility & Employer Engagement

A Strategic Alliance: Clarence Khoh, Director of Talent-Merge (left) and Luke Tessensohn, Head of AI & Funded Programmes at Aventis Graduate School (right) commemorate the official partnership between Talent-Merge and Aventis Graduate School. Sealing the Partnership: Clarence Khoh, Director of Talent-Merge (left) and Luke Tessensohn, Head of AI & Funded Programmes at Aventis Graduate School (right) signing the MOU that marks an exciting new chapter for executive education and talent acquisition in Singapore. Aventis Graduate School Talent-Merge Pte Ltd

This MOU marks an important milestone in strengthening how we align training, career development, and employer needs.” — Luke Tessensohn, Head of AI & Funded Programmes at Aventis Graduate School

SINGAPORE, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aventis Graduate School and Talent-Merge Pte Ltd have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish a comprehensive collaborative framework. This strategic partnership is designed to empower working professionals, executives, and employers by strengthening workforce capabilities and addressing emerging talent demands across key industries.

Through this collaboration, both organisations will explore opportunities in professional training, executive development, talent placement, career advisory, employer engagement, joint industry events and market outreach. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to connecting learning with career progression, while helping organisations build stronger, future-ready teams.

Under the MOU, Aventis may provide professional development, executive education, leadership, digital transformation, business, management and industry-relevant training programmes to professionals and corporate clients referred by Talent-Merge. Talent-Merge may support Aventis learners, alumni and corporate training participants through relevant executive placement opportunities, career advisory support, CV guidance and interview preparation where appropriate.

The collaboration will also allow both parties to jointly engage employers, industry partners and corporate clients to identify workforce development needs and propose suitable training, talent development or recruitment solutions.

Clarence Khoh, Director of Talent-Merge Pte Ltd, shared:

“We are pleased to partner with Aventis Graduate School to create stronger, more direct pathways between professional development and tangible career opportunities. As employers face rapidly evolving talent demands, this collaboration allows us to better support professionals in building relevant capabilities while helping organisations identify and develop the right talent for sustainable growth.”

Luke Tessensohn, Head of AI & Funded Programmes at Aventis Graduate School, added:

“This MOU marks an important milestone in strengthening how we align training, career development, and employer needs. By partnering with Talent-Merge, we aim to provide our learners, alumni, and corporate clients with greater access to practical upskilling pathways, strategic career advisory, and industry-relevant opportunities that ensure they remain highly competitive in a fast-changing workforce.”

The partnership will anchor an upcoming series of co-branded seminars, industry talks, networking sessions, career events, and employer engagement initiatives. These activities are designed to foster professional growth, drive industry connectivity, and catalyse stronger collaboration between education providers, recruitment specialists, and employers.

As Singapore’s workforce continues to adapt to rapid digital transformation, AI adoption, and shifting business landscapes, this alliance between Aventis and Talent-Merge stands as a proactive solution to bridging skills development with career mobility and organizational excellence.

About Aventis Graduate School

Aventis Graduate School is a leading Singapore-based institution dedicated to the professional development of working professionals, managers, and adult learners across Asia. Since 2007, Aventis has pioneered leadership, organizational transformation, and high-impact graduate education. Through its suite of graduate diplomas, professional development, and executive training programmes, the institution has nurtured a global community of more than 3,000 successful graduates and over 100,000 learners from 35 countries.

About Talent-Merge Pte Ltd

Talent-Merge Pte Ltd is a talent and recruitment solutions provider that supports employers and professionals through recruitment, executive placement, career advisory and workforce-related services.

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