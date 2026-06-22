Jon Williams to Appear on Blue Collar America TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jon Williams, The Last Best Carpenter, a general contractor, carpenter, and owner of Outset Industries, is set to appear on Blue Collar America TV, where he will share insights on construction, leadership, resilience, and the realities of building a business in the trades.Blue Collar America TV is a cinematic docuseries that spotlights the operators building the real world — the general contractors, trade experts, and construction leaders turning plans into reality through skill, leadership, and execution. Each episode takes viewers inside the journey of a successful contractor, revealing how they win jobs, manage crews, solve problems under pressure, and scale in one of the toughest industries.You can find out more about the show by going to website In his episode Williams will explore the lessons learned from building a multi-million-dollar construction company, experiencing business failure, and rebuilding with a renewed focus on purpose, perseverance, and personal growth. The conversation will also highlight the value of humility, hard work, and treating every role on a job site with equal respect.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, Blue Collar America TV continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their industries and redefining what it means to build something meaningful over time.Jon’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.bluecollaramericatv.com/jon-williams

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