Onescreen Modernizes Out-of-Home Advertising, Previews Real-World OOH Intelligence Inside Enterprise AI Workflows

Planners, agencies, and brands can request early access to OneScreen’s MCP server for market research, inventory ranking, and OOH planning via enterprise data.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Onescreen, the modern partner for out-of-home (OOH) advertising, today announced early access to its public Model Complex Protocol (MCP) server. It connects Onescreen's OOH research data, such as audience personas, market and inventory rankings, and close to a million live listings, to Claude, ChatGPT, or any AI client of choice.

Media strategists and planners can now ask their AI assistant to rank Chicago billboards for Blue Line commuters earning $90k+, and get an answer grounded in Onescreen's data, not a confident guess. The work that used to mean a stack of vendor spreadsheets and a few days of back-and-forth happens in the same window where planners already develop recommendations and write their briefs today.

Redefining the OOH Workflow: From Silos to Seconds

While digital and programmatic advertising have spent a decade optimizing for real-time decisioning and transactions, OOH planning hasn’t kept pace. Research still lives in siloed vendor decks and manual spreadsheets, which is exactly the part of the workflow that an AI assistant is good at once it can access real data. That access is what's been missing. A model can draft a plausible media plan, but until now it couldn't tell you which specific inventory reaches the audience you actually want.

Onescreen is closing that gap. The solution is built on the Model Context Protocol, the open standard most AI clients now speak. By putting OOH inventory and audience-based ranking models directly into the AI workflow, available alongside the planner's proprietary data, Onescreen provides models with the missing context needed to deliver meaningful insights.

"We've always wanted OOH to be as queryable as any digital channel; something you can interrogate, not just buy," said Greg Wise, Co-Founder and Chief Customer Officer at Onescreen. "Our own planners and media strategists already run this MCP server inside Claude Cowork day to day, supporting real campaigns for brands like Rippling and California Naturals. Marketers don't want another dashboard to log into; they want the answer where they're already working. We're giving them access to the same tools we’ve been using here at Onescreen."

How It Works

Connect Onescreen to your AI client the way you'd add any other app. From there, your assistant can reach Onescreen's research tools directly, as needed — no new interface to learn, no separate login to remember. Ask the way you'd ask a colleague, and it pulls the data, audience insights, and inventory it needs to answer.

Try: "Identify the best OOH inventory to reach health-conscious shoppers in Chicago. I’d like a mix of frequency formats and large bulletins to anchor the plan. Show me the inventory and audience concentration on a map, call out any notable points of interest. "

Two Tiers Announced Today

Onescreen Research: Free. Access to more than 1,500 OOH audience personas, close to 1M inventory listings, and Onescreen's audience-based market and inventory recommendation services.

Onescreen Planner (Closed Beta, by Invitation): For select design partners, including brand marketers, OOH specialists, and supply-side teams. Increases rate limits, unlocks permission-based pricing intelligence, and supports automated RFP workflows, wired into Onescreen’s media planning and buying tools.

"The legacy OOH stack is fragmented by default; you stitch together vendor decks and dashboards just to answer one question," said Andy Luther, CTO at Onescreen. "The hard part wasn't necessarily the protocol. It was making decades of messy market, vendor, and audience data behave like one clean resource an agent can actually use. When it works, you don't notice any of it: you just get the insights you need, grounded in data you can trust."

Availability

Onescreen Research is free to use. Individuals and organizations can request access at onescreen.ai/mcp. Media Planners and supply-side teams who want to shape the roadmap can also apply for access to additional planning tools, now in closed beta.

###

About Onescreen

Onescreen is the modern partner for out-of-home advertising for companies like Rippling, Replit, Deepgram, Hexclad, Siebert Financial, Monks, and OUTSHINE. We bring the data intelligence of a tech company and the strategic guidance of an OOH specialist, so marketers at every level can invest in the real world with confidence and speed at the highest quality. For more information, please visit www.onescreen.ai.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.