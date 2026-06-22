Healthcare Logistics Market Size and Share Healthcare Logistics Market Growth Forecast Healthcare Logistics Market

The Business Research Company's Healthcare logistics Market Growth Accelerates As Industry Expected To Reach $212.84 Billion By 2030

Expected to grow to $213.74 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Healthcare logistics market to surpass $213 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Support Activities For Transport market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $1,816 billion by 2030, with Healthcare logistics to represent around 12% of the parent market. Within the broader Transport Services industry, which is expected to be $12,477 billion by 2030, the Healthcare logistics market is estimated to account for nearly 2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Healthcare logistics Market In 2030?

Western Europe will be the largest region in the healthcare logistics market in 2030, valued at $69 billion. The market is expected to grow from $43 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing sector across Germany, France and Switzerland, increasing demand for temperature-controlled transportation of biologics and specialty drugs, rising healthcare expenditure and aging population, growing adoption of centralized healthcare distribution networks, and stringent regulatory requirements for safe handling and traceability of medical products across the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Healthcare logistics Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the healthcare logistics market in 2030, valued at $60 billion. The market is expected to grow from $38 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The strong growth can be attributed to the rapid expansion of biopharmaceutical and cell and gene therapy production, increasing demand for cold chain logistics solutions, rising volume of e-commerce pharmaceutical distribution, strong investments in healthcare supply chain digitalization and warehouse automation, and the presence of advanced transportation infrastructure supporting time-sensitive delivery of healthcare products nationwide.

Request A Free Sample Of The Healthcare logistics Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=6911&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Healthcare logistics Market In 2030?

The healthcare logistics market is segmented by service into transportation and warehousing. The transportation market will be the largest segment of the healthcare logistics market segmented by service, accounting for 52% or $111 billion of the total in 2030. The transportation market will be supported by the growing demand for rapid and secure delivery of pharmaceutical and medical products, increasing cross-border trade of healthcare supplies, rising adoption of cold chain transportation for vaccines and biologics, expanding demand for last-mile healthcare delivery services, and continuous investments in real-time shipment tracking and monitoring technologies to ensure product integrity and regulatory compliance.

The healthcare logistics market is segmented by product into pharmaceutical products, medical devices, and medical equipment.

The healthcare logistics market is segmented by end-users outlook into pharmacies, healthcare facilities, and research and diagnostic laboratories.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Healthcare logistics Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the healthcare logistics market leading up to 2030 is 10%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Healthcare logistics Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global healthcare logistics market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to accelerate adoption of e-commerce and direct-to-patient healthcare distribution models, strengthen cross-border pharmaceutical trade and global healthcare collaborations, and enhance supply chain efficiency through advanced logistics software, real-time tracking, and digital monitoring technologies.

Increasing Adoption Of E-Commerce In Healthcare Distribution - The increasing adoption of e-commerce in healthcare distribution is expected to become a key growth driver for the healthcare logistics market by 2030. The expansion of online pharmaceutical sales, digital health platforms, and direct-to-patient delivery services is significantly increasing demand for efficient healthcare logistics operations. Healthcare providers and pharmacies are adopting faster and more flexible distribution models to support growing consumer expectations for rapid medicine and medical product deliveries. This shift is encouraging logistics providers to expand warehousing capacity, optimize fulfillment networks, and strengthen last-mile delivery capabilities for healthcare products. As a result, the increasing adoption of e-commerce in healthcare distribution is anticipated to contribute approximately 2.1% annual growth to the market.

Rising Cross-Border Trades And Collaborations - Rising cross-border trades and collaborations are expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the healthcare logistics market by 2030. The growing globalization of pharmaceutical manufacturing, medical device production, and healthcare research activities is increasing the movement of healthcare products across international markets. Strategic partnerships between pharmaceutical companies, contract manufacturers, hospitals, and research organizations are further accelerating the need for reliable international transportation and customs-compliant logistics services. In addition, increasing demand for specialty drugs and biologics is strengthening the importance of temperature-controlled cross-border distribution networks. Consequently, rising cross-border trades and collaborations are projected to contribute around 1.7% annual growth to the market.

Technological Advancement In Software Solutions - Technological advancement in software solutions is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the healthcare logistics market by 2030. The growing integration of artificial intelligence, cloud-based logistics platforms, predictive analytics, and real-time shipment monitoring systems is transforming healthcare supply chain operations. Logistics providers are increasingly adopting advanced software tools to improve inventory visibility, optimize route planning, reduce operational disruptions, and ensure regulatory compliance for sensitive healthcare products. Automation and digital tracking technologies are also improving delivery accuracy and cold chain monitoring across healthcare distribution systems. As software capabilities continue to advance, operational efficiency and service reliability within healthcare logistics networks are expected to improve significantly. Therefore, technological advancement in software solutions is projected to contribute approximately 1.6% annual growth to the market.

Access The Detailed Healthcare logistics Market Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-logistics-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Healthcare logistics Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the transportation market and the warehousing market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $82 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising demand for temperature-controlled logistics services, increasing global distribution of pharmaceutical and biologic products, expanding healthcare infrastructure investments, growing adoption of automated warehouse management systems, and continuous advancements in real-time tracking and supply chain visibility technologies. This momentum reflects the healthcare industry’s focus on improving product safety, delivery efficiency, inventory management, and regulatory compliance, accelerating growth across the global healthcare logistics ecosystem.

The transportation market is projected to grow by $42 billion and the warehousing market by $40 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 30,000+ reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.