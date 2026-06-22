Ammonium Nitrate Market To Reach $25.68 Billion By 2030 Driven By Expanding Industry Demand

Ammonium Nitrate Market Report 2026_Segments Ammonium Nitrate Market Drivers & Restraints 2026 Ammonium Nitrate Regional Share 2026

The Business Research Company's Ammonium Nitrate Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Ammonium Nitrate market to surpass $26 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Nitrogen Fertilizer market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $182 billion by 2030, with Ammonium Nitrate to represent around 14% of the parent market. Within the broader Chemicals industry, which is expected to be $7,007 billion by 2030, the Ammonium Nitrate market is estimated to account for nearly 0.4% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Ammonium Nitrate Market In 2030?

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the ammonium nitrate market in 2030, valued at $10.4 billion. The market is expected to grow from $7.7 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth can be attributed to rising demand for ammonium nitrate in mining and quarrying operations, increasing use in civil construction and infrastructure development activities, expansion of large-scale mineral extraction projects, growing industrialization and urban development across emerging economies, improving logistics and distribution networks for industrial chemicals, and supportive government policies enabling safe and regulated use in industrial applications across countries such as China, India, Australia, and Indonesia.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Ammonium Nitrate Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the ammonium nitrate market in 2030, valued at $4.2 billion. The market is expected to grow from $3.6 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3%. The steady growth can be attributed to consistent demand from large-scale surface mining and quarrying operations, increasing use in controlled blasting applications for infrastructure development, ongoing expansion of roadways, tunnels, and civil engineering projects, stable consumption in the agriculture sector for nitrogen-based fertilizer applications, advancements in safe handling, storage, and transport technologies, and the presence of well-established industrial chemical supply chains across the country.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Ammonium Nitrate Market In 2030?

The ammonium nitrate market is segmented by product type into high density, low density, and other product types. The high density market will be the largest segment of the ammonium nitrate market segmented by product type, accounting for 62% or $16 billion of the total in 2030. The high density market will be supported by the increasing preference for high-performance blasting agents in large-scale mining operations, rising demand for efficient rock fragmentation in infrastructure and tunneling projects, improved product stability and handling characteristics in industrial applications, expanding use in quarrying activities requiring controlled energy release, advancements in prilling and granulation manufacturing processes, and strong demand from industries focused on operational efficiency and cost-effective material handling solutions.

The ammonium nitrate market is segmented by application into fertilizers, explosives, and other applications.

The ammonium nitrate market is segmented by end-user industry into agriculture, mining, and other end-user industries.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Ammonium Nitrate Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the ammonium nitrate market leading up to 2030 is 5%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Ammonium Nitrate Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global ammonium nitrate market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to accelerate demand from mining and construction activities, strengthen adoption of nitrate-based fertilizers for agricultural productivity improvement, and increase utilization of ammonium nitrate in large-scale infrastructure development and controlled blasting operations.

Increased Demand In Mining And Construction - The increased demand in mining and construction is expected to become a key growth driver for the ammonium nitrate market by 2030. Increased demand in mining and construction acts as a strong growth driver for the ammonium nitrate market because it directly fuels the consumption of industrial explosives. Ammonium nitrate is a key raw material used in blasting agents for mining, quarrying, and large-scale excavation activities. As global extraction of minerals, metals, and coal intensifies, the requirement for efficient and cost-effective blasting solutions rises. Construction of tunnels, roads, and urban infrastructure also depends heavily on controlled blasting techniques. This leads to consistent and large-scale consumption of high-density ammonium nitrate. Therefore, expansion in mining and construction activities significantly strengthens overall market demand. As a result, the increased demand in mining and construction is anticipated to contribute to 2.3% annual growth in the market.

Rising Demand For Nitrate-Based Fertilizers - The rising demand for nitrate-based fertilizers is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the ammonium nitrate market by 2030. Rising demand for nitrate-based fertilizers drives the ammonium nitrate market by increasing its usage as a high-efficiency nitrogen source in agriculture. Ammonium nitrate enhances crop yield by supplying readily available nitrogen, which is essential for plant growth and soil productivity. With the growing global population, food demand is rising, pushing farmers to adopt high-performance fertilizers. Its high solubility allows quick absorption by crops, improving agricultural output efficiency. Additionally, modern farming practices favor balanced nutrient management, further supporting its adoption. Hence, agricultural dependency on nitrogen fertilizers strongly boosts market expansion. Consequently, the rising demand for nitrate-based fertilizers is projected to contribute to around 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Growing Investments In Infrastructure Development - The growing investments in infrastructure development is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the ammonium nitrate market by 2030. Growing investments in infrastructure development significantly supports the ammonium nitrate market by expanding its industrial application base. Large infrastructure projects such as highways, bridges, dams, and smart cities require extensive excavation and controlled blasting operations. Ammonium nitrate-based explosives are widely used for efficient rock fragmentation and land preparation. Rapid urbanization and government-led infrastructure programs are increasing construction intensity worldwide. Emerging economies are especially contributing to large-scale infrastructure expansion. As a result, continuous infrastructure development directly increases demand for ammonium nitrate in blasting and construction applications. Therefore, the growing investments in infrastructure development is projected to contribute to approximately 1.8% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Ammonium Nitrate Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the high density market, the low density market, and the other product types market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $5 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing deployment in large-scale excavation and rock removal activities, rising demand for optimized energy output in controlled industrial blasting operations, growing infrastructure development including highways, rail corridors, and tunneling projects, improvements in production efficiency through advanced chemical formulation techniques, and enhanced distribution capabilities supporting bulk industrial consumption. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on improving operational productivity, ensuring cost-efficient material utilization, and supporting large-scale industrial expansion, fuelling transformative growth within the broader industrial explosives and chemicals industry.

The high density market is projected to grow by $3 billion, the low density market by $2 billion, and the other product types market by $0.2 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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